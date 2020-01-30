The global halal cosmetics and personal care market is poised to grow by USD 28.34 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global halal cosmetics and personal care market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Halal Cosmetics And Personal Care Market Analysis Report by Product (halal color cosmetics and other halal BPC products), Distribution channel (offline and online), by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024."

The growing interest in personal grooming, especially among men, and demand for halal personal care and grooming products is anticipated to drive the halal cosmetics and personal care market growth during the forecast period.

There is a demand for personal care and grooming products among men resulting from increasing awareness and celebrity endorsements. Although many vendors manufacture halal cosmetics and personal care products for women, not many cater to men. As a result, vendors in the market are trying to capitalize on this demand by developing halal personal care and grooming products for the male demographic. Skincare products, hair care products, and fragrances are the major categories under which halal products for men are segmented. All these factors will boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Major Five Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market Companies:

Amara Halal Cosmetics

The company offers a wide range of halal-certified cosmetic products such as nail polish, lipstick, and liquid foundation.

Clara International Beauty Group

The company offers a wide range of halal-certified cosmetic products such as cleansers, toners, hair shampoo, and massage oil.

Ivy Beauty Corp.

The company offers a wide range of halal-certified cosmetic products for various purposes, such as baby care, body care, hair care, skincare, and makeup.

PT Martina Berto TBK

The company offers products and services through segments, including Cosmetics, Herbal, and others. The company provides a wide range of halal-certified cosmetic products for various purposes such as oil control, anti-aging, and acne.

Saaf Skincare

The company offers face serum, cleansers, hydrating body balm, body oil, hair oil, and softening balm. Saaf Skincare provides a wide range of halal-certified cosmetic products such as shampoo and conditioner, moisturizer, and serums.

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Halal color cosmetics

Other halal BPC products

Halal cosmetics and Personal Care Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Online

Offline

Halal cosmetics and Personal Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

