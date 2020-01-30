NFN8: Groundbreaking Blockchain Equipment Company has Secret Sauce Flowing in Texas!

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Known as the Specialized Computer Equipment Experts who discovered The Secret Sauce that harnesses the Blockchain for client revenue and profits, NFN8 MEDIA has expanded again. They have placed their proprietary equipment in additional Tier 3 data centers in several Texas Cities. "We are so proud that a Company that started in a garage a few years ago now has achieved dramatic growth in this new worldwide financial space," remarked Josh Moore Company CEO.

The sauce moniker was coined by a reporter who was impressed with the Company's approach and documented success in a digital marketplace that is crowded with many who are still trying to find their way. "I guess you guys found the Secret Sauce," she exclaimed while interviewing Company Executive V.P. Steven Greene about their unique approach to business development.

The Company operates somewhat like a fund that uses customized computer systems, math, science, and specialized knowledge to create-crypto assets for less than the current market price and then leverages those assets by high-frequency trading. One thing that makes them so unique is, they don't start with "money," that is borrowed or "invested" they start with machines! Therefore, the Company has achieved its rapid growth through organic operations rather than by selling equity, notes, or taking on debt through loans.

Another way the Company adds proprietary equipment that uses a "secret" algorithmic recipe to manufacture and trade assets is by offering interested individuals the chance to buy and own the same specified computer equipment that the Company owns and uses. The purchaser buys the computer system, receives a bill of sale, equipment list, and serial numbers. The Company procures and assembles the equipment, then loads it with software and places it in U.S. based, secure data centers, right alongside the Company-owned equipment. The exciting part is that the same day the equipment is purchased by the individual, the Company arranges a five-year lease for the equipment. Everything is completely managed for the purchaser, who owns 100% of his/her equipment and receives a monthly lease payment. At the end of the lease, the equipment is purchased back at the same price paid originally. It is an entirely different business model than those of companies that are seeking to sell securities or raise money through traditional means. The unique sales lease/back concept allows the Company to grow without dilution or debt while giving individuals a chance to get involved in the Blockchain space without owning shares, notes, or the insecurity of owning individual cryptocurrencies. Leases have been in place for several years, and the Company has made all payments on time each month, delighting the equipment purchasers who are enjoying the benefits of the Secret Sauce.

