Peterborough, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2020) - Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC Pink: RAKR) is extremely pleased to announce a comprehensive strategic investment by Pi Eco USA (www.pi.eco). This investment brings working capital for Rainmaker to fuel growth and upcoming deployments.

In addition to the 500,000 USD capital injection, Pi Eco provides distributor and executive synergies that will be invaluable to Rainmaker and Pi Eco. Pi Eco has well-developed strategic relationships in Asia, Middle East, Central and South America and the US across a wide range of industrial and commercial sectors.





Pi-Eco Launch

Rainmaker and Pi Eco share a common goal and philosophy to address global issues using innovative and environmentally friendly technologies. Pi Eco shreds, sorts and segregates plastic waste to ensure a ready-to-use state and converts the waste to heating oil, bunker fuel and/or ASTM II diesel. Each Pi Eco system converts 4000 lbs/ hour of plastic waste to 1,520 liters of road ready diesel. One of many potential synergistic opportunities is an integrated Rainmaker/Pi Eco system for landfill sites -- treating contaminated water while at the same time recycling high volumes of plastic in an efficient manner into diesel fuel.

Michael O'Connor, Executive Chairman of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. said, "I am extremely pleased to engage in a broad based global strategic relationship with Pi Eco. Our innovative technologies combined with the complementary talents of our executive teams will further drive both Rainmaker and Pi Eco growth. The global reach of the business development teams will accelerate the value of both companies."

Kyle Barnette, CEO of Pi Eco USA said, "Adding innovative and cost-effective water technology to our waste-to-energy solutions is a natural fit. We expect to deliver these solutions globally in the near future to the benefit of Rainmaker and Pi Eco shareholders." Pi Eco with its enterprise partners throughout Asia, India and Central and South America as well as the United States will be rolling out the Rainmaker technologies on multiple Water as a Service projects in the coming months. Stephen Kalyta, CEO of Pi Eco Canada said, "The combined management expertise and strategic relationships from both companies will create a commercially proven and scalable solution for some of humanity's most pressing environmental problems."

Michael Skinner, Rainmaker CEO said, "This alliance allows Rainmaker to leverage Pi Eco's existing worldwide distribution channels and global operational and technical resources."

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC Pink: RAKR) is headquartered in Peterborough, Canada, with an innovation and manufacturing center in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Our patented water technology provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it's needed.

Our key global markets are:

The humanitarian sector where we are helping to bring safe drinking water to over 800 million people who are living without access to clean water The commercial sector with a focus on oil and gas, agri-food and mining that needs a cost-effective, environmentally friendly solution for cleaning their wastewater

Rainmaker builds two types of energy-efficient, fresh water-producing technologies:

Air-to-Water, which harvests fresh water from the air Water-to-Water, which transforms seawater or polluted water into drinking water

The technology is both wind and solar powered, is deployable anywhere, and leaves no carbon traces. We also offer options for hybrid, grid and diesel-powered models.

Air-to-Water units are available in three standard sizes, producing 5,000, 10,000 or 20,000 liters of drinking water per unit per day. Water-to-Water units are also available in three standard sizes producing 37,500, 75,000 or 150,000 liters per unit per day. In the humanitarian sector, Rainmaker technology is suitable for communities of 200 to 30,000 people, depending on number of units deployed.

Our goal is to become a global leader in solving the worldwide water crisis. Simply put, we're creating safe, drinking water where little or none exists. Interested parties can access additional information about Rainmaker on the Company's website located at www.rainmakerww.com.

About Pi Eco

Pi Eco's (www.pi.eco) mission is to apply advanced leading-edge technologies to produce sustainable and profitable solutions to global pollution problems. We are dedicated to removing and recycling in a sustainable manner, the pollution resulting from man's advancing and inundating industrial growth. For decades we have been thoughtlessly harvesting and then discarding the resources of the globe including plastics, metals, glass, rubber and municipal waste.

Pi Eco is a global organization with locations in the US, Canada and Europe and recently announced a strategic partnership with STX Corporation of Korea (www.stx.co.kr). STX is a global industrial leader in energy trading, commodity trading, machinery and engine trading, shipping and logistics and industrial and consumer goods. STX Corporation has annual revenue in excess of 12.5 billion USD. (See -- https://www.gupta-verlag.com/news/industry/23654/korea-southusa-stx-to-set-up-jv-with-us-firm-on-plastic-recycling). Through the STX relationship and other similar partnerships, Pi Eco will bring its substantial connections to bear and bring both technologies into markets such as South Korea, Vietnam, Philippines, India, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Chile and Argentina in the near term.

