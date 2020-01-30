Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Timberline Resources (OTCQB: TLRS) ("the Company"), a company focused on advancing district-scale gold exploration and development projects in Nevada. President and CEO of the Company, Steve Osterberg, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Osterberg to share how he became involved with the Company. "I joined the company back in early 2012," said Osterberg, adding that his background is in geology. "I've worked for a number of companies - juniors, explorers, all the way up to majors such as BHP Minerals," said Osterberg. "I also have considerable experience working in the mining consulting industry for a couple of different engineering firms," he added.

Osterberg then shared that he began working with the Company leading the technical aspects of the business, but was eventually offered his current position as President and CEO in 2016.

"Who is Timberline Resources and what are you guys about?", asked Jolly. "Timberline Resources is principally a gold explorer, all of our projects are in Nevada," explained Osterberg, adding that the Company chose Nevada for its reputation of being a world class mining jurisdiction. "We operate within well established districts, both of which are on the Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend," he continued, noting that the Company's projects are also well suited in terms of infrastructure.

"On the capital market side, we have a tight share structure with about 75 million shares outstanding," said Osterberg, adding that the Company also has a high level of insider ownership. He then expanded on the Company's diverse and experienced management team. "We're poised to continue on to some really exciting work."

Jolly then noted that the Company's market cap seems exceptionally undervalued considering their current projects, and asked about their assets. Osterberg shared the history of the Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend, which represents enormous potential to the Company's current projects.

"With our recent drilling, we drilled to about 200 meters depth," said Osterberg regarding the Paiute project. "Within that 200 meter drill hole there are 6 intersections, each of them multiple meters in length grading from approximately half a gram to a gram per tonne, and in some cases, over a gram per tonne gold," explained Osterberg. "Those are very interesting grades and really attractive as an exploration opportunity. We certainly will be advancing the project with further drilling," said Osterberg.

Osterberg then expanded on the Company's Eureka project. "In mid-2019, we brought in a partner to fund us on this work. It's a large property block, district scale, and is a Carlin-type gold system," said Osterberg. "Within the large resource area there is a zone associated with a historic open pit in which we have around 20 drill core holes that run better than 10 grams per tonne over multiple meter intercepts," he continued, noting that many open pit operations in Nevada today mine at about a gram or less per tonne. "We believe we have the opportunity to significantly advance that and turn this from half a million ounces into a much larger size through the work effort with our joint venture partner."

To close the interview, Osterberg expanded on the discovery potential of the Company's projects, as well as their tight share structure, which represent an excellent opportunity for investors.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation is focused on advancing district-scale gold exploration and development projects in Nevada. These include the Lookout Mountain joint venture project with PM & Gold Mines operated by Timberline and the Windfall project, both in the Eureka district, as well as being operator of both the Paiute joint venture project with Nevada Gold Mines, and the Elder Creek joint venture with McEwen Mining, both in the Battle Mountain district. All of these properties lie on the prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend. Timberline also owns the Seven Troughs property in Northern Nevada, which is one of the state's highest-grade former producers. Timberline has increased its owned and controlled mineral rights in Nevada to over 43 square miles (27,500 acres). Detailed maps and NI 43-101 estimated resource information for the Eureka property, and copies of press release disclosure of exploration results may be viewed at http://timberlineresources.co/.

Timberline is listed on the OTCQB where it trades under the symbol "TLRS" and on the TSX Venture Exchange where it trades under the symbol "TBR".

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the advancement of projects, and exploration potential. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Timberline Resources Corporation, its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. There are no assurances that the Company will complete the earn-in on the Elder Creek project as contemplated or at all. Factors that could cause or contribute to risks involving forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the Company's business and other factors, including risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

