Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses from Italy Restaurant Group Enters California Marketplace

With focus towards continued expansion, rapidly evolving fast-casual restaurant chain set to open first franchise in Chino, California

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) - Following the opening of its first international location in Bari, Italy, KISSES FROM ITALY INC. continues to expand the number of storefronts bearing its iconic logo.

"We are very excited to announce the completion of our first franchise agreement in the state of California and are proud to welcome our first franchisee partner in California, Ms. Sharon Preston, who will definitely strengthen our organization with her vast experience, of more than 25 years in the retail sector." asserts company co-founder, CEO and CIO Claudio Ferri. "We foresee the imminent development and opening of the first location in the beautiful city of Chino, California."

Thanks to a fresh and affordable Mediterranean and traditional Italian-inspired menu that attracts foodies of all stripes, the "Kisses from Italy' concept has been garnering much customer appreciation in the surrounding areas of its currently operating stores.

"It has been my desire to start a business one day, and after being introduced to Kisses from Italy through my friend; Mr. Bert Chapman, opening my own franchise is now coming to fruition. I am exceedingly appreciative of the opportunity to be part of the Kisses from Italy organization with both Mr. Michael Di Turi and Mr. Claudio Ferri who have been extremely supportive throughout the entire process, making me feel like family. I look forward to this extraordinary opportunity." said Ms. Preston.

"We have been working diligently to create a unique and successful product line," states Ferri. "With that in mind, we have put together an aggressive sales team to help us pursue our expansionary objectives and are currently scouting other areas and regions for potentially corporately owned and franchised locations."

About KISSES FROM ITALY Inc.

KISSES FROM ITALY is a U.S. based restaurant chain focused on fast-casual dining with traditional Italian Panini, homemade lasagna, salads, panzerotti di Bari, Italian coffee, dessert and breakfast offerings. The Company currently operates four corporate owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. This was followed by three additional sites across the greater Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach area. The Company recently opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019 Kisses from Italy Inc. was given the approval by FINRA to trade its Common Stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group in mid-October 2019. Kisses from Italy Inc. Common Stock began trading on the OTCQB, OTC Markets platform; under the ticker symbol KITL, in October of 2019.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Among other matters, Kisses from Italy Inc. may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to, general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

