Oriental Yuhong Actively Responds to the Epidemic Virus Outbreak through Aid Supplies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 /The spread of new pneumonia caused by the current novel coronavirus in China has aroused widespread concern. The Chinese government attaches great importance to this epidemic virus and has taken timely preventive and safeguard measures. The newly-built Huoshenshan Hospital focuses on pneumonia patients infected with novel coronavirus. Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. (002271.SZ) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Tiandingfeng Nonwovens Co., Ltd. and its sister company Beijing GeoEnvironTimes Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. (603588.SH) participated in the construction of the hospital's anti-seepage protection project and provided a large amount of material support.

Every minute counts in fighting the epidemic. In order to better provide medical treatment for pneumonia patients infected with new coronavirus, Wuhan Caidian Huoshenshan Hospital is under construction all day long. Li Keqiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of China and Premier of the State Council, was entrusted by President Xi Jinping to visit the Wuhan construction site and give important instructions on the construction of the project. The project is scheduled to be completed on February 1 and put into use before February 3.

It is an arduous task for the construction team to complete the construction of Huoshenshan Hospital well and quickly. As an outstanding service provider of building materials system, Oriental Yuhong has set up an emergency working group to assist the construction of Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital. Oriental Yuhong is responsible for the anti-seepage protection project. The workers of Oriental Yuhong resolutely returned to their jobs, and they carried out on-site construction 24 hours a day. Each factory also supplies geotextile and other materials with good quality and quantity in the fastest speed

Tiandingfengnonwoven Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oriental Yuhong, arranged a total of 160,000 square meters of geotextile protective materials for the construction of Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital, providing a solid guarantee for the engineering leakage prevention. Li Weiguo, chairman of Oriental Yuhong Holdings, called on all Yuhong staff: "The more difficulties and obstacles there are, the more we must unite our efforts to achieve success. This is Oriental Yuhong's responsibility. We must do our best to prove with practical actions that the epidemic cannot defeat the Chinese people and that the heavy workload cannot make us retreat! "It is understood that Tiandingfeng only took half a day to send the first batch of geotextiles of about 20,000 square meters to Wuhan. The goods arrived in Wuhan on the morning of the 26th.

Time is life.Professionalism saved lives. On January 27, Wuhan Construction Engineering Group sent a thank-you note for the quick response and high-quality completion of the anti-seepage project of Huoshenshan Hospital. The letter expressed heartfelt thanks and praise to Oriental Yuhong and Tiandingfeng for their assistance in the face of the epidemic. Oriental Yuhong regards "To create sustainable and safe environment for human society." as its constant corporate mission, integrating social responsibility into an organic part of its long-term development strategy, taking service as its guide and developing in the process of assuming responsibility.

Oriental Yuhong

Xie Jiajie

xjj@yuhong.com.cn

0086-10-58102556

SOURCE: Yuhong

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574615/Oriental-Yuhong-Actively-Responds-to-the-Epidemic-Virus-Outbreak-through-Aid-Supplies