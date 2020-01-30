Software Industry Customer Powerhouse, Kyle Johnson, Joins AVOXI as Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, GA and CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / AVOXI announces the appointment of Kyle Johnson as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Reporting to CEO and Founder, David Wise, Johnson will oversee all of AVOXI's sales and marketing functions including Account Management, Enterprise Sales, Contact Center Solutions, Inside Sales, Outside Sales, Demand Generation and Outbound Marketing Programs. Johnson brings over 20 years of sales and software selling experience to the AVOXI leadership team.

Johnson comes to AVOXI from Ceterus Software where he was CRO. Prior experience includes close to 7 years at Vonage Business running sales and demand generation. Over the course of his career, Johnson also held various senior leadership roles in sales and marketing at Advance Me Inc and ChoicePoint Software.

Bringing aboard an experienced CRO like Johnson comes at a time when AVOXI is expanding its cloud contact center and virtual number offering globally. One of his top tasks will be to continue to expand the AVOXI customer base, increase top-line revenue growth and strengthen long-term customer relationships.

"I am thrilled to have Kyle join us this year. We have done a fantastic job scaling and growing the business and software in recent years, states David Wise, Founder and CEO of AVOXI, "Kyle's leadership and experience will take the company and our customers even further than ever before. I am very excited to see what we can do together in 2020."

Johnson is based in AVOXI's Atlanta office.

