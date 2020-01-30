Quantzig's recent article offers comprehensive insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of analytics in retail

The Canadian grocery retail sector is undergoing drastic shifts that are driven by technological advancements, growing customer expectations, and a rise in competitive forces. However, the growing data volumes have made it difficult for Canadian grocery retailers to analyze and manage data, forcing them to make tough decisions that can make or break their success. To effectively address such issues, grocery retailers must realize the true potential of analytics in retail and apply it in core areas to drive profitability through data-driven insights.

According to Quantzig's retail data analytics experts, "The growing complexities around data management have made it crucial for Canadian retailers to leverage analytics in retail to drive business outcomes and sustain a leading edge in the market."

Five Imperatives to Succeed in the Canadian Grocery Retail Industry

1: Focus on assortment optimization and shelf space allocation

2: Improve your ability to detect and prevent fraud

3: Localization and clustering gains prominence

4: Offer personalized product recommendations

5: Analyze the importance of supply chain analytics in driving outcomes

The growing popularity of analytics in retail has made it imperative for Canadian grocery stores to move away from standard approaches and adopt customized solutions to analyze data and uncover valuable insights. Quantzig's retail data analytics solutions are designed to help retailers improve their business operations using accurate data-driven insights.

