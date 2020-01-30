Aureus Incorporated: Aureus Inc. / Yuengling's Ice Continues its Healthy Pioneering…Adds Keto product alongside it New High Protein lite Ice Cream

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARSN), www.AureusNOW.com, a food brand development company that recently completed the acquisition of Yuengling's Ice Cream ("Yuengling's") is excited to announce it has finalized the development of its high protein / lite ice cream and is in the process of developing a Keto-based line of products to be released this spring. The Lite ice cream flavors will be Gourmet Vanilla, Gourmet Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Cookies & Cream, Salted Caramel, Gourmet Strawberry, and Black & Tan. The Keto-based flavors are not being announced yet.

Yuengling's decision to introduce a light ice cream is not new, though. As you can see in the following ad in a local newspaper from 1959. Yuengling's Ice Cream was just ahead of its time.

Pottsville Republican Newspaper - 1959

Below are two of Yuengling's updated flavors, Vanilla and Black & Tan.

With approximately 90 calories per serving, Yuengling's high protein / lite ice cream is packed with protein but low in fat, carbohydrates, and sugar. And, unlike most high protein products on the market, Yuengling's lite ice cream tastes like a super-premium. In fact, Yuengling's Vanilla lite ice cream won a gold medal and its Chocolate lite ice cream was awarded a bronze medal in the LA International Dairy competition.

Everett Dickson, President of Aureus, added, "The Yuengling's development team has done an outstanding job creating a product that supplies all the right vitamins and amino acids to fuel today's healthy high protein, low carb lifestyle without sacrificing any of the gourmet taste Yuengling's fans have come to love. At only 90 calories per serving, you can include our delicious high protein/lite ice cream in your diet without guilt. The Keto friendly product serves a huge need in the market place for the consumers choosing this style of eating"

About Aureus, Inc.

Management and ownership recently changed hands. The new focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry, with a focus on ice cream. Aureus owns the assets and trademarks of the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand, and the exclusive right to market and sell the products of the brand. The goal of Aureus in the operation to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones. Yuengling's Ice Cream is a super-premium ice cream, which means it has a butterfat content of 14% or greater. In addition to having high butterfat, Yuengling's also has low overrun (or a lower amount of air). This makes the ice cream less whipped and much more dense. Yuengling's also is constantly working to keep its product as "clean" as possible, by using as few ingredients as necessary, and those that are used are of a very high quality. The brands Yuengling's is most similar to are Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry's.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online, now via Aureus. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation, as it has been since 1935, is a separately owned and run company from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery.

