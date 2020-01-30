Dentsply Sirona, the Dental Solutions Company, has hired Lisa Yankie as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Communications (CHRO). She is based at the Company's headquarters in Charlotte.

"On behalf of the entire management team, I am very happy that Lisa has joined our team. Lisa brings with her long-standing global HR experiences and a proven track record in developing and executing successful HR strategies and accompanying transformation processes," said Don Casey, Dentsply Sirona's CEO. "Lisa will help us to build on our people strategy and focus on strategic talent management as we aspire to be known as an innovative, attractive company and an employer of choice globally, not only in the dental industry. I am convinced that Lisa is the right choice to help us reach our goals," continued Mr. Casey.

"I am very much looking forward to the exciting work at Dentsply Sirona and to partnering with such a talented group. I thank Don and the management team for their trust," said Lisa Yankie. "Dentsply Sirona has a strong heritage and operates in an industry that improves oral health worldwide. As a global market leader in our industry, we have high ambitions to offer opportunities to our employees to grow and learn and be a great workplace. To this I will especially contribute with my passion to build employee engagement and embrace a diverse and inclusive work environment," continued Lisa Yankie.

Formerly, she served in various Executive roles at many leading and global businesses, including Ford Motor Company, Bank of America, SPX FLOW Corporation and, most recently, Domtar Corporation, where she was CHRO for the Pulp Paper division and Corporate offices.

Yankie holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a master's degree in Labor Relations and Human Resources both from Michigan State University. Currently, she is also a board member of the non-profit organization Women in Manufacturing and serves on the Advisory Board for the Graduate School of HR and Labor Relations (SHRLR) at Michigan State University.

ABOUT DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care.

Dentsply Sirona's headquarter is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

