Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Placing and Subscription to Raise £650,000

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) ("Hemogenyx" or the "Company"), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce that the Company has raised £648,200 (before expenses) through a placing and subscription of 36,011,116 ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Placing Shares") at a price of 1.8p per share (the "Placing Price"). The Company has raised the maximum amount allowable under its existing authorities to issue shares for cash.

The funds raised will be used:

to continue the development and in vivo testing of the Company's Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) programmed T cells (HEMO-CAR-T) against Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), as recently announced;

to pursue the development of protocols and treatments derived from the Company's humanised mice, including work on auto-immune diseases such as (but not restricted to) its existing lupus project; and

to provide additional working capital for the Company to progress its core CDX antibody collaboration and to support its various partnerships with other major pharmaceutical companies.

This is Hemogenyx's first equity fundraise since the completion of the reverse takeover and listing in October 2017 and the Directors are very pleased with the considerable progress that has been achieved on limited resources. Work on the core CDX antibody project with the Company's major pharmaceutical partner continues to progress with successful results achieved in further laboratory tests and with discussions ongoing as to its future development and funding. The separate development of a treatment for AML using HEMO-CAR-T has shown encouraging results to date and additional projects using the Company's ApbHC mice are under development.

The Directors are greatly encouraged by the overall progress made both with the CDX antibody project and by the number and quality of the new developments arising from this original core work.

Sir Marc Feldman, Chairman, commented, "We are pleased to have raised these funds which will allow us to advance our product pipeline. It is gratifying to see the Company's remarkable progress being recognised by investors and we see this as a vote of confidence in Hemogenyx. We welcome our new shareholders on board in the hope that they share and participate in the Company's future development and success."

Director Participation

Peter Redmond, a Non-Executive Director of the Company is subscribing for 555,556 ordinary shares in the Placing. Following completion of the Placing, Mr Redmond will be interested in 5,596,270 ordinary shares representing 1.4% of the enlarged share capital.

Admission

The Company has raised £648,200 before expenses through the issue of the Placing Shares. An application has been made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority by way of a Standard Listing ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealing in the Placing Shares will commence on or around 5 February 2020. The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 397,253,969 ordinary shares of 1p each. No ordinary shares are held in Treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 397,253,969. The figure of 397,253,969 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders of the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their investment in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them ("PCA"):

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them a) Name Peter Redmond b) Position/status Non-Executive Director c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of 1p of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Identification code GB00BYX3WZ24 b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £0.018 555,556 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £10,000.01 555,556 e) Date of the transaction 30-01-2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

XLON

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc www.hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow US Media enquiries Tel: +1 (323) 646-3249 Lowell Goodman lowell@corbomitecomms.com

