Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed MobiCard, Inc. aka Peer to Peer Network (OTC Pink: PTOP) ("the Company"), the company behind the revolutionary digital business card platform that allows individuals to seamlessly share their contact information virtually from anywhere. CEO of the Company, Josh Sodaitis, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Sodaitis began the interview by providing listeners with an update on the Company's current projects, and thanking his shareholders for their support. "MobiCard was granted a utility patent, which detailed 19 material claims, and I filed a continuation patent to add and enhance material claims, which we just recently paid the allowance fees for that patent to be granted from the United States Trademark and Patent Office," shared Sodaitis.

"The core business product is the fundamental building block that will skyrocket the company to success," said Sodaitis, noting that artificial intelligence was added to the product and an additional amendment was added to the original contract. "Now with over 384 features and counting, our new technology platform will include Apple and Google mobile apps, as well as a component for a web application," shared Sodaitis.

"The news that shareholders have been dying to hear is upon us today," announced Sodaitis. "Ladies and gentlemen, shareholders of PTOP, the apps have been submitted to their perspective stores and the beta test version should be available in the app stores very soon," shared Sodaitis.

Sodaitis then explained that the Google mobile app store has already completed their audit of the app, and the Company is simply waiting for the Apple audit team to finalize their audit. Once the audit is complete, the company can launch their beta test platform. "We need all the apps approved before we can move on to our beta," explained Sodaitis.

Jolly then asked about the development of a new website. "All of our apps will be linked to our new website," said Sodaitis, noting that in total the Company has developed three apps. "There are the mobile apps, Google and Apple, but there is a web component app," he explained. "The website will go live as soon as our beta program goes live," he added.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's future goals and asked what shareholders have to look forward to. Sodaitis shared that the next step for the Company is the launching of their beta testing program, which will occur as soon as the Apple audit is complete. "This new announcement in development will now allow me to allocate my focus to other strategic objectives like enhancing our proprietary solutions and protecting the brand through our patents," explained Sodaitis. "The resources of the company can now go into completing financials - removing the stop sign and getting everything current," he continued.

Jolly asked about the first and second quarter of 2020 and what they represent for the Company's goals. "I really believe this is the year that we finish and complete all three of my strategic goals that I laid out when I became CEO," said Sodaitis. "It's been such a long road and finally the culmination of all of our combined efforts should be realized in 2020," he continued. "I'm looking ahead to a year full of promise."

"In our opinion, this is the year the stock will see its real value resulting from the efforts and actions that management has been doing behind the scenes to make the most valuable, profitable, and productive mobile business card platform on the market. Look out for our logo in the Apple and Google Play Store, exciting announcements are soon to come. With our combined efforts we have the opportunity to have the next viral app to change the way business is conducted and become the best brand in an entirely new industry in 2020," closed Sodaitis.

About MobiCard

MobiCard is a digital business card platform that allows individuals to seamlessly share their contact information virtually from anywhere. Be the first to utilize and improve business productivity as well as strengthening relationships between businesses in addition to client and agent business practices. There is no limit to the creativity and ingenuity that this app can provide for business promotion and networking with a new way to set a fast pace business progression and seeing results beyond belief. These were the same ideals behind the creation of this app.

