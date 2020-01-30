Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Holding in Company 30-Jan-2020 / 15:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 January 2020 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the blockchain technology venture builder, advisor and investor, announces that it was informed on 30 January 2020 by Almon I Holding SA, that it acquired 1,000,000 ordinary shares, taking its holding to 5,000,000 ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company, representing 3.68% of the 135,968,235 ordinary shares with voting rights, excluding the 6,130,000 ordinary shares held in treasury. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, CEO Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Yellow Jersey PR +44 (0) 20 3004 9512 Chris Flame / Dominic Barretto (PR & IR) Notes to Editors: About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse, Blox and Factom. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com [1] or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: HOL TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 43628 EQS News ID: 964471 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=964471&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 30, 2020 10:51 ET (15:51 GMT)