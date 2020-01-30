Broadcast Management Group, Inc: Broadcast Management Group Launches Sports Packaging Division

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Broadcast Management Group, Inc. (BMG) has launched a new sports packaging division headed by nine-time Emmy winner and ESPN veteran, Dave Weiler.

Weiler joined Broadcast Management Group in January 2018 to lead the company's broadcast consulting division, which he continues to manage in addition to the sports packaging group. BMG's new sports packaging division provides turn-key production services for sports rights holders, conferences and leagues. For clients who wish to get more out of their live sports coverage, Broadcast Management Group can produce pre and post-game programming or provide a complete wraps operation around your day-of-event programming.

"Our team of experienced producers, directors and operations managers can deliver high-quality, network-level sports coverage at affordable prices," said Dave Weiler, Senior Vice President. "We truly offer our clients complete production solutions with our expertise in live production, events, integration, creative services and staffing", said Andrew Ryback, Executive Vice President of Live Production.

"Over the last few years we have made significant investments in technology that allows us to better serve our clients. We will continue to invest in technology to support our sports packing clients, including mobile units and flight packs", said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer.

Broadcast Management Group is an industry leader in live production, event management, system integration, broadcast consulting, creative services and production staffing. The company has operations in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

CONTACT:

Joshua Gallant

Public Relations, Marketing

Broadcast Management Group, Inc.

973.820.5847

jgallant@broadcastmgmt.com

SOURCE: Broadcast Management Group, Inc

