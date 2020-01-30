First Resource Bank Announces Record Annual Earnings; Net Income Grew 7% Over The Prior Year

EXTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / First Resource Bank (OTCQX:FRSB) announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2019 included:

Net income grew 7%

Non-interest bearing deposits grew 59%

Total deposits grew 14%

Loans grew 15%

Nonperforming assets to total assets declined 54%

Opened a third branch location in Wayne, Pennsylvania

Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "2019 was a remarkable year at First Resource Bank. We opened our third retail branch, experienced significant balance sheet growth funded by core deposits, shed legacy problem loans and achieved record profitability. Investments that were made in 2019 increased overhead expenses; however, those decisions were made with the ultimate goal of continuing to increase profitability."

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $628,299, which compares to $690,729 for the previous quarter and $608,737 for the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $2,321,768, a 7% increase as compared to the prior year. The increase in net income is primarily attributable to a 12% increase in net interest income and higher non-interest income, partially offset by a higher provision for loan losses and higher non-interest expense. Swap referral fee income totaled $303 thousand in 2019 as compared to none in 2018. Gains on sales of SBA loans totaled $24 thousand in 2019 as compared to $96 thousand in 2018.

Net interest income was $2,871,683 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $2,861,510 for the previous quarter. The net interest margin decreased 8 basis points from 3.81% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 to 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The overall yield on interest earning assets decreased 14 basis points during the fourth quarter led by a 5 basis point decrease in loan yields to 5.52%. The cost of deposits decreased 6 basis points during the fourth quarter to 1.38%.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $11,113,630 as compared to $9,927,714 for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 12% improvement. The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 3.81% as compared to 3.89% for the prior year. Loan yields increased 18 basis points to 5.56% in 2019, as compared to 5.38% in the prior year, and the cost of deposits increased 33 basis points to 1.40% in 2019, as compared to 1.07% in 2018.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $219,674 as compared to $226,669 for the previous quarter and $178,337 for the fourth quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $81,500 was received in the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $107,160 in the third quarter of 2019 and none in the fourth quarter of 2018. There were no gains on sales of SBA loans recognized during the fourth quarter of 2019 or the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $55,075 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $865,195 as compared to $561,266 for the prior year. The increase is mainly attributed to $302,760 in swap referrals fees received in 2019 as compared to none in 2018.

Non-interest expense increased $99 thousand, or 5%, in the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, depreciation, professional fees and other costs, partially offset by a decrease in advertising and data processing costs.

Non-interest expense increased $1.0 million, or 14%, in the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the prior year. All expense categories increased from the prior year. Marshall stated, "In 2019 we invested in people and the physical expansion of our branch network. This carefully planned increase in expenses did not inhibit the Bank from achieving record annual profitability for 2019."

Deposits grew $5.4 million from $264.4 million at September 30, 2019 to $269.8 million at December 31, 2019. During the fourth quarter, non-interest bearing deposits increased $2.8 million, or 6%, from $47.8 million at September 30, 2019 to $50.6 million at December 31, 2019. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $2.0 million, or 21%, from $9.8 million at September 30, 2019 to $11.8 million at December 31, 2019. Money market deposits increased $530 thousand, or 1%, from $101.9 million at September 30, 2019 to $102.4 million at December 31, 2019. Certificates of deposit increased $10 thousand, or 0%, from $104.9 million at September 30, 2019 to $105.0 million at December 31, 2019.

During 2019, total deposits increased $33.6 million, or 14%, from $236.2 million at December 31, 2018 to $269.8 million at December 31, 2019. During 2019, non-interest bearing deposits grew 59%, interest checking deposits grew 7%, money market deposits grew 1% and certificates of deposit grew 15%.

Marshall stated, "Over the past few years we have invested in the retail team and this tremendous core deposit growth is attributed to that investment. All employees across the Bank are focused on generating core deposits and the team had some major successes in 2019."

The loan portfolio grew $5.4 million during the fourth quarter from $274.8 million at September 30, 2019 to $280.2 million at December 31, 2019, with growth in commercial real estate loans and construction loans partially offset by a decline in commercial business and consumer loans.

During 2019, the loan portfolio grew $35.5 million, or 15%, from $244.7 at December 31, 2018 to $280.2 million at December 31, 2019, with the majority of that growth in commercial real estate loans.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:

Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Commercial real estate $ 203,427,712 $ 170,738,479 Commercial construction 29,353,830 20,377,108 Commercial business 30,805,290 31,738,443 Consumer 16,615,540 21,843,647 Total loans $ 280,202,372 $ 244,697,677

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.90% at December 31, 2019 as compared to 0.90% at September 30, 2019 and 0.81% at December 31, 2018. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $1.4 million at December 31, 2019, a 54% decrease as compared to the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in non-performing loans and the sale of other real estate owned during the fourth quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets improved 55% from 0.94% at September 30, 2019 to 0.42% at December 31, 2019.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, total stockholder's equity increased $2.7 million, or 11%, from $25.3 million at December 31, 2018 to $28.0 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to net income generated. During the year ended December 31, 2019 book value per share has grown 94 cents, or 10%, to $10.10.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, total assets grew $34.0 million, or 11%. This growth was primarily the result of $35.5 million in loan growth funded by a $33.6 million increase in deposits.

Selected Financial Data:

Balance Sheets (unaudited)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 2,516,374 $ 5,734,677 Time deposits at other banks 599,000 599,000 Investments 37,120,798 37,762,190 Loans 280,202,372 244,697,677 Allowance for loan losses (2,507,845 ) (1,990,253 ) Premises & equipment 8,675,596 6,647,166 Other assets 9,812,630 8,996,941 Total assets $ 336,418,925 $ 302,447,398 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 50,616,321 $ 31,788,359 Interest-bearing checking 11,797,456 11,069,325 Money market 102,433,910 101,887,847 Time deposits 104,952,207 91,456,365 Total deposits 269,799,894 236,201,896 Short term borrowings 10,896,000 17,000,400 Long term borrowings 21,045,500 18,515,500 Subordinated debt 3,994,591 3,986,097 Other liabilities 2,705,583 1,466,037 Total liabilities 308,441,568 277,169,930 Total stockholders' equity 27,977,357 25,277,468 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 336,418,925 $ 302,447,398

Performance Statistics

(unaudited)

Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Qtr Ended Sept. 30, 2019 Qtr Ended June 30, 2019 Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2019 Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Net interest margin 3.73 % 3.81 % 3.85 % 3.87 % 3.78 % Nonperforming loans/ Total loans 0.50 % 0.89 % 0.83 % 0.87 % 1.14 % Nonperforming assets/ Total assets 0.42 % 0.94 % 0.91 % 0.74 % 0.92 % Allowance for loan losses/ Total loans 0.90 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.95 % 0.81 % Average loans/Average assets 84.9 % 87.2 % 87.4 % 86.5 % 84.9 % Non-interest expenses*/ Average assets 2.75 % 2.71 % 2.75 % 2.60 % 2.67 % Earnings per share - basic and diluted ** $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.13 $ 0.22 Book value per share ** $ 10.10 $ 9.88 $ 9.63 $ 9.35 $ 9.16 Total shares outstanding ** 2,768,729 2,766,330 2,764,241 2,761,910 2,759,808

* Annualized

** Per share data has been restated to reflect 5% stock dividend paid in May 2019.

Year Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Net interest margin 3.81 % 3.89 % Return on assets 0.76 % 0.81 % Return on equity 8.72 % 9.02 % Earnings per share-basic and diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.79

Income Statements (unaudited)

Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Qtr. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 Qtr. Ended June 30, 2019 Qtr. Ended Mar. 31, 2019 Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 3,819,667 $ 3,855,582 $ 3,679,137 $ 3,438,752 $ 3,297,459 Securities 129,178 124,908 126,881 128,301 124,207 Other 38,987 18,348 13,428 29,310 37,950 Total interest income 3,987,832 3,998,838 3,819,446 3,596,363 3,459,616 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 930,953 938,804 886,280 800,541 739,464 Borrowings 117,350 130,679 111,271 102,671 108,664 Subordinated debt 67,846 67,845 67,485 67,124 67,843 Total interest expense 1,116,149 1,137,328 1,065,036 970,336 915,971 Net interest income 2,871,683 2,861,510 2,754,410 2,626,027 2,543,645 Provision for loan losses 66,628 84,557 158,992 475,952 78,051 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,805,055 2,776,953 2,595,418 2,150,075 2,465,594 NON-INTEREST INCOME BOLI income 38,067 38,205 37,965 37,455 38,315 Swap referral fee income 81,500 107,160 114,100 - - Gain on sale of SBA loans - - - 24,463 55,075 Other 100,107 81,304 110,532 94,337 84,947 Total non-interest income 219,674 226,669 262,597 156,255 178,337 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries & benefits 1,267,867 1,266,493 1,238,114 1,053,586 1,121,757 Occupancy & equipment 251,297 189,381 185,402 191,572 179,256 Professional fees 94,744 88,083 101,117 100,169 94,756 Advertising 54,660 82,357 35,401 33,764 34,689 Data processing 127,721 142,587 135,151 127,119 121,363 Other 447,905 376,707 380,297 347,391 337,137 Total non-interest expense 2,244,194 2,145,608 2,075,482 1,853,601 1,888,958 Income before income tax expense 780,535 858,014 782,533 452,729 754,973 Federal income tax expense 152,236 167,285 151,013 81,509 146,236 Net income $ 628,299 $ 690,729 $ 631,520 $ 371,220 $ 608,737

Income Statements (unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31, 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 14,793,138 $ 12,403,812 Investments 509,268 496,230 Other 100,073 62,951 Total interest income 15,402,479 12,962,993 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,556,578 2,348,864 Borrowings 461,971 416,115 Subordinated debt 270,300 270,300 Total interest expense 4,288,849 3,035,279 Net interest income 11,113,630 9,927,714 Provision for loan losses 786,129 513,238 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,327,501 9,414,476 NON-INTEREST INCOME BOLI income 151,692 149,082 Swap referral fee income 302,760 - Gain on sale of SBA loans 24,463 96,431 Other 386,280 315,753 Total non-interest income 865,195 561,266 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries & benefits 4,826,060 4,294,541 Occupancy & equipment 817,652 730,323 Professional fees 384,113 366,572 Advertising 206,182 195,357 Data processing 532,578 446,542 Other non-interest expense 1,552,300 1,277,305 Total non-interest expense 8,318,885 7,310,640 Pre-tax income 2,873,811 2,665,102 Tax expense 552,043 499,895 Net income $ 2,321,768 $ 2,165,207

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

