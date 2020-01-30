The global corporate e-learning market is expected to grow by USD 38.09 billion during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Corporate training is one of the key areas in which organizations invest the most. Adopting e-learning helps organizations reduce the various costs associated with employee training. E-learning eliminates the traveling and hospitality costs of the instructor. It also helps organizations to adopt same training modules across their offices globally. Moreover, e-learning allows employees to access the content multiple times at no additional cost. Many such cost benefits offered by e-learning are driving the growth of the global corporate e-learning market.

As per Technavio, the increased adoption of gamification will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Corporate E-Learning Market: Increased Adoption of Gamification

Gamification improves the corporate e-learning process by giving instant feedback in the form of scores. This promotes healthy competition and helps employees to avoid errors. This results in high employee motivation and engagement. Therefore, the increasing adoption of gamification in corporate training will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Increased use of wearable gadgets and the adoption of cloud-based technologies will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Corporate E-Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global corporate e-learning marketby end-users (services, manufacturing, retail, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the corporate e-learning market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The robust growth of the manufacturing and financial sectors in the region has increased the adoption of automation at the workplace. This has necessitated the need for corporate e-learning solutions to improve employee skills to use new technologies.

