Idorsia will publish its full year financial results 2019 on Thursday February 6, 2020, at 07:00 CET.
An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on the same day.
Date:Thursday, February 6, 2020
Time:14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST
The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).
To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under: www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate (http://www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate).
Dial-in: Participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.
Dial in numbers:CH: +41 44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 20 3009 2470 | US: +1 877 423 0830
PIN:56744597#
Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com) 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.
Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com) approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.
Kind regards,
Andrew Weiss
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Anhang
- Medienmitteilung PDF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/43cb07ba-bfc5-4d7f-b804-1741f18024d0)