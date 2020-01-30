Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTEB ISIN: CH0363463438 Ticker-Symbol: 19T 
Lang & Schwarz
30.01.20
17:29 Uhr
29,600 Euro
-0,775
-2,55 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDORSIA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDORSIA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,150
30,050
17:30
20,120
20,160
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IDORSIA
IDORSIA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDORSIA AG29,600-2,55 %