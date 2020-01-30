Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSXQ ISIN: FR0013258399 Ticker-Symbol: 1BO 
Frankfurt
30.01.20
09:15 Uhr
1,942 Euro
-0,010
-0,51 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BALYO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALYO SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BALYO
BALYO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BALYO SA1,942-0,51 %