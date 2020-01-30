Transfer of shares to Compartment B of Euronext Paris market

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), today announced the calendar for the publication of financial information for 2020 and the transfer of the shares to the Compartment B of Paris Euronext market.

Event Date1 2019 full-year results March 4, 2020 (after market close), Analyst conference call the same day at 6pm (Paris) First quarter 2020 revenue April 21, 2020 (after market close) First-half 2020 results July 29, 2020 (after market close) Third quarter 2020 revenue October 22, 2020 (after market close)

Transfer of shares to compartment B of the Euronext market

As of January 29, 2020, Verimatrix shares are listed on compartment B of the Euronext market in Paris2, against compartment C previously, following the decision of Euronext taking into consideration the market capitalization of the company above EUR 174 million during the last 60 days of 2019. Compartment B groups together listed companies with a market capitalization between EUR 150 million and EUR 1 billion.

On this occasion, Amedeo D'Angelo, Chairman and CEO of Verimatrix commented: "We are delighted with the transfer of Verimatrix shares to compartment B of Euronext market which illustrates the new dimension of the company. By being now pure player of security software protecting content and applications, we have even more assets to benefit from increased visibility among investors

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly Inside Secure, is a trusted business partner providing software security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, applications, and connected devices across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

