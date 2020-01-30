Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12BX1 ISIN: CA8438142033 Ticker-Symbol: SEG1 
Stuttgart
30.01.20
13:16 Uhr
0,122 Euro
+0,011
+9,42 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,123
0,143
18:04
0,124
0,140
17:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP0,122+9,42 %