Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2020) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (the "Company") reports that it has retained Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide the Company with capital markets advisory services for a monthly fee and a transaction fee.

Red Cloud is a "new concept" capital markets advisory firm dedicated to the mining sector. It uses its global network of capital markets specialists and extensive experience in the many facets of the business to help companies identify alternative sources of capital and quality actionable growth/divestiture opportunities, and to generate and maintain important relationships with key investors. Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is registered as an Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces of Canada, as well as the Yukon, and is subject to applicable securities regulation.

As part of Red Cloud's engagement, it will be arranging a series of meetings in cities throughout North America for Company officials to present the Company to investors and analysts with initial meetings scheduled in February 2020 in Kelowna and Calgary followed by additional presentations internationally.

As well, Southern Silver will be coordinating with Red Cloud to provide on a timely basis, programs encompassing Social Media, Research and utilizing the Red Cloud TV and sales desk to bring further awareness and exposure to Southern Silver's Cerro Las Minitas, Ag-Pb-Zn project in Durango, Mexico.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is a precious metal exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits in north-central Mexico and the southern USA. Our specific emphasis is the Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico's Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, San Martin, Naica and Pitarrilla. We have assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts in developing, along with our partner, Electrum Global Holdings LP, the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. The Company engages in the acquisition, exploration and development either directly or through joint-venture relationships in mineral properties in major jurisdictions. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project located in southern New Mexico, USA.

