Growing concerns of radiation risk posed by macro base stations are fueling the support for multimode, multiband deployments. In addition, the rising demand for higher capacity networks have further increased multiband, multimode deployment. Small cells are widely used in such ultra-wide bandwidth technologies to support applications that use higher frequency bands. The increasing number of multimode, multiband deployments will create an extensive need for small cells, leading to an increase in demand for small cell power amplifiers during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growth of UDNs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market: Growth of UDNs

UDN is a network that consists of a higher number of macro cells and small cells compared to the number of active users. UDN provides more capacity by offloading in several areas such as in large sporting events and venues with a large number of active users. It is also used in indoor locations to limit absorption losses caused by walls, thereby improving connectivity. This results in an expanded user base with shorter links. Such benefits are encouraging many governments and private organizations across the world to make significant investments in the deployment of UDNs. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global small cell power amplifier market during the forecast period.

"Growth of smart cities in various countries and the use of small cells in the development of new business models will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global small cell power amplifier marketby geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and type (32dB and above, 29dB to 31.5 dB, and up to 28.5 dB).

The APAC region led the small cell amplifier market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. This is due to the rising adoption of 4G and the growing interest in the deployment of 5G services in the region.

