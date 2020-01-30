Anzeige
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
30.01.20
17:20 Uhr
26,600 Euro
-0,200
-0,75 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2020
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest acquires the prominent logistics building Gold Forum in Eindhoven

Intervest acquires the prominent logistics building Gold Forum in Eindhoven and further expands its logistics portfolio in the Netherlands to 42% of the total logistics portfolio.

Gold Forum, a state-of-the-art sustainable logistics building at the Flight Forum business park near Eindhoven airport, was delivered as at 30 January 2020 and transferred to Intervest Offices & Warehouses for a total sum of € 18,9 million. Intervest had previously announced this transaction with the conclusion of a turnkey purchase agreement.

