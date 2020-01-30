Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M6L1 ISIN: FR0010533075 Ticker-Symbol: TNU3 
Tradegate
30.01.20
18:19  Uhr
15,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GETLINK SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,840
15,920
18:50
15,840
15,900
18:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GETLINK
GETLINK SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GETLINK SE15,8600,00 %