On 30 January 2020, the Board of Directors of Getlink SE (Paris:GET) decided to implement the separation of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer as of 1 July 2020.

As of this date, Yann Leriche is appointed Chief Executive Officer and Jacques Gounon becomes non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Yann Leriche has had a highly successful career, both in France and internationally. His skills, combined with his knowledge and direct experience of transport and mobility in the broadest sense, of the operational, security and technical constraints of these activities, as well as of complex, regulated international environments, will enable him to implement the most effective strategy, so that Getlink can meet the challenges of its future development.

At the end of a thorough and robust process of preparation for the evolution of governance, led by the Nominations Committee, the Board of Directors of Getlink confirms its choice of a governance model ensuring the separation of executive responsibilities and the functions of the Chairman, in line with best practice in corporate governance.

Jacques Gounon will retain the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer until Yann Leriche takes office. From 1 July 2020, Jacques Gounon will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Biography of Yann Leriche: Born on 1973, of French nationality, a graduate of École Polytechnique (1997), l'Ecole des Ponts et Chaussées (1999), Collège des Ingénieurs (2000) and ESCP-Europe (2006), Yann Leriche began his career in the public sector, first as a road infrastructure project manager, then in the construction and operation of public transit systems. After extensive experience at Bombardier Transport where he became head of Direction of Transport Systems "Guided Light Transit", Yann Leriche joined Transdev group in 2008. Initially CEO of Transamo, a subsidiary dedicated to advice and project management, he then became CEO of the German subsidiary Transdev SZ and subsequently deputy director of transit activities in North America in 2012. In 2014, he was appointed as Group Chief Performance Officer and a member of the Executive Committee. Since 2017, he has been CEO of Transdev North America, in charge of the group's American and Canadian operations, which have 17,000 employees, generate US$ 1.4 billion in revenue, and serve over 100 cities and urban areas with seven different means of transport. He is also in charge of the worldwide development of Transdev's autonomous vehicle activities.

Jacques Gounon, chairman and CEO of Getlink, stated: "With a market capitalisation of over €8 billion Getlink has changed dimension. I have confidence that Yann Leriche will continue and amplify the Group's growth at the dawn of this new decade. I will be at his side to ensure that the transition is a complete success as he takes on his responsibilities with all the group's stakeholders"

Colette Neuville, Senior Independent Director stated: "Jacques Gounon has run the company for over 15 years after rescuing it from bankruptcy. Under his leadership Getlink has been transformed and experienced remarkable growth, succeeding in surpassing the objectives set in 2007, despite the difficulties that it faced (fire, migrants, Brexit). Getlink today is a strong, forward-looking company, highly appreciated by many investors. At the head of the board of directors, Jacques Gounon will continue to participate in its development in line with its values."

Perrette Rey, Chairwoman of the nomination committee stated: "The Board of Directors welcomes the appointment of Yann Leriche as Chief Executive Officer. His in-depth knowledge of the international transport sector, his energy, and his charisma are major assets that will enable Getlink to accelerate its growth and consolidate its leadership. We are also delighted that Jacques Gounon has agreed to stay as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Getlink."

