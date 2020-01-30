Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Confirmation of Change of Comparative Index

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company")

Change in Comparative Index

As approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 6 December 2019, the Company confirms that with effect from 1 February 2020 its Comparative Index will be the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index (net) total return (in Sterling terms) .

Natalia De Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846