Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Confirmation of Change of Comparative Index
PR Newswire
London, January 30
Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company")
Change in Comparative Index
As approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 6 December 2019, the Company confirms that with effect from 1 February 2020 its Comparative Index will be the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index (net) total return (in Sterling terms) .
Natalia De Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837846