Donnerstag, 30.01.2020
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
30.01.2020 | 18:34
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Confirmation of Change of Comparative Index

London, January 30

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company")

Change in Comparative Index

As approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 6 December 2019, the Company confirms that with effect from 1 February 2020 its Comparative Index will be the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index (net) total return (in Sterling terms) .

Natalia De Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837846

