SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Names Jeffrey P. Owens to the Board of Directors

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company names Jeffrey P. "Jeff" Owens as Board Director of both entities as of January 21, 2020.

"I found Jeff to be an energetic, well-traveled, young business and family man from the first time we met. It didn't take long for me to connect the dots and realize the value he would bring to any organization he would choose to be affiliated with," remarked President and CEO Jamie Shinabarger. Shinabarger went on to say, "The Board of Directors is confident that Jeff will be a good addition to the directorate of Springs Valley, keeping in mind the positive traits of a committed board member, as well as the diversity he will bring given his youth, building trade skill-set, accounting background, and of course his greater Daviess County market experience."

In his new role, Jeff will join the current Directors to oversee Springs Valley through a wide variety of tasks including the establishment of policies and objectives, the appointment and review of executive positions, and the approval of annual budgets.

Jeff holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Trine University. He is Partner and Co-Owner of Taber Owens Construction Group, LLC and Co-Founder and Co-Owner of True-Blue Storage out of Vincennes, IN.

Jeff and his wife, Courtney, reside in Washington, IN. They are the parents of five children: Alya, Leah, Abram, Emilia and Eva. Jeff is a Deacon of Personal Finance & Budgeting at Antioch Christian Church, member of the Daviess County Chamber of Commerce, Knox County Chamber of Commerce, and Daviess County Economic Development Corporation.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with the committed Board and management team at Springs Valley," stated Owens. "I look forward to continuing to grow Springs Valley and serve our customers, communities, and employees in Daviess County and all counties in which we service."

