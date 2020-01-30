Begins Search for Corporate Location to Feature New Design in Tri-State Area

Jericho, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2020) - Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced today its new store prototype featuring modern New York City loft-style elements next to classic features of historic architecture.





"The blending of old and new materials will give our restaurants a bit of historic charm while creating a modern, current experience," states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. "We are excited to embark on this new era for Nathan's Famous, and are currently looking for locations in the Tri-state area to build our first corporate location featuring this new prototype."

About the Design

Styled after the modern New York City Loft with high ceilings and open spaces, Nathan's is committing to an architectural style that harkens the buildings of the early 1900s.

Inside the restaurant will feature a mixture of black steel beams and industrial-style windows, cement floors, and communal tables. The decor will highlight vintage New York elements like mosaic and subway tiles and period black and white photos next to contemporary paintings of New York themes. The new design, like Nathan's Famous and New York itself, is a combination of old and new, greatness from the past combined with an excitement for now and the future.

"As customers line up to order, they will pass glassed-in display grills cooking signature items like our hot dogs, cheesesteaks, and burgers. We intend for them to see the pride and care with which their food is prepared."

Location Search

The new store prototype is flexible and adaptable for sites both large and small, including both nontraditional and traditional locations, and is available for franchising immediately.

Nathan's Famous is currently holding a search for its first corporate location featuring the new prototype. Search efforts are underway in the Tri-state area for a stand-alone site, with drive-thru. For more information on the search, please contact sitesubmission@nathansfamous.com.

To view more details and images of Nathan's Famous new store design, see the PDF presentation.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Nathan's Famous, visit http://franchise.nathansfamous.com.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and fourteen foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan's Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan's was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan's, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell & Co.; the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a "joint employee" or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

