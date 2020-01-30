HighQuest Group: Europe's NFU president to keynote WIA Summit in Paris

PARIS, Jan. 30, 2020 which will take place here on 9-10 March at Les Salons Hoche.

Batters, who has been called the most powerful farmer in the UK, will present "How Farming Can Help Mitigate Climate Change" at the premier day-and-a-half conference - the perfect complement to International Women's Day on March 8. As the first female president in the 112-year history of the National Farmers' Union, Batters will provide her unique perspective and insight on this contemporary topic.

"Farming and food is much maligned as a problem of the modern age, but it's rarely recognised for its adaptability and phenomenal successes," said Batters as she described her topic of discussion. "For too long, farming has been on the wrong end of the climate debate, rarely recognised for its role in the carbon cycle and even more rarely recognised for the enormous potential of agriculture to deliver a range of solutions for mitigating anthropogenic carbon emissions." Batters will highlight the NFU's vision for UK agriculture to have a net-zero contribution to climate change by 2040, as well as outline industry action and the critical need for the government to get agricultural policy and trade policy aligned.

Other speakers who will present on the Women in Agribusiness Summit Europe stage include:



Laura Cieraad - global head of digital marketing, Syngenta

Jolanda Van Haarlem - animal nutrition group director, Cargill

Renee Marais - managing director, Rabobank

Christine Tacon - grocery adjudicator, UK

Silvia Cifre Wibrow, country manager, BASF

The European event is fashioned after the very successful Women in Agribusiness Summit hosted by U.S.-based HighQuest Group , which was first held in 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. The annual event regularly convenes more than 800 attendees from nearly 45 U.S. states and 10 countries. The Women in Agribusiness Summit Europe debuted in Barcelona, Spain, in February 2015, which was an intimate gathering praised for being a solutions-oriented, uniquely-focused agricultural event for women that discussed current market trends.

Current sponsors of the 2020 European event include: Cargill, Corteva Agriscience, ING, Syngenta and DeLacy Executive Recruitment. Event partners are agriDées, iGrow, International Milling & Grain Directory, Milling & Grain, Nebraska Grain and Feed Association, and World Grain.

Learn more about the Women in Agribusiness Summit Europe at womeninageurope.com , or follow us at @ Womeninagri , on Facebook and LinkedIn . Register for the event with a 10% discount using promo code: PARIS20.

Women in Agribusiness is a business unit of HighQuest Group , a global agribusiness consulting, events and media firm, based north of Boston, Mass., USA. Its initiatives include WIA Membership , WIA Demeter Award of Excellence , Scholarships , WIA Meet Ups and the WIA Quarterly Journal . womeninag.com

