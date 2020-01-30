Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: 2019 Annual Results 30-Jan-2020 / 20:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, January 30, 2020 2019 Annual Results V19 · Confirmation of the capacity to generate profitability and cash flow to pave the way for future growth: · Gross margin and EBIT margin in line with expectations · Financial capacity up by more than EUR 100m at EUR 458.1m · Significant growth in development indicators: · Backlog: +16.8% to EUR 2.5bn · Property portfolio: +9.9% to 33,090 units · Dividend for 2019: EUR 2.50 per share Kaufman & Broad SA · Key components of sales activity announced its results for the (2019 vs. 2018) 2019 financial year (from · Orders December 1, 2018 Total: EUR 2,177.1M incl. VAT (-2.4%) to November 30, 2019) today. Of which: Nordine Commercial: EUR 467.5.0m incl. VAT Hachemi, (+30.1%) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Housing: EUR 1,709.0m incl. VAT of (-8.7%) Kaufman & Broad, made the following · Take-up period for Housing*: comments: 5.8 months vs. 5.0 months (+0.8 months) "The results · Key financial data for fiscal 2019 are in line (2019 vs. 2018) with our expectati ons and confirm · Revenues: the quality Total: EUR 1,472.2m (-5.5%) of Of which Housing: EUR 1,334.0m (+3.1%) Kaufman & Broad's fundament · Gross margin: als. In more EUR 283.9m (19.3% of revenue) muted market condition · Adjusted EBIT: s, they show that EUR 139.2m (9.5% of revenue) its growth model is · Attributable net income: capable of EUR 76.3m (+4.5%) generatin g profit and cash · Cash net of financial debt: flow. This EUR 56.0m (vs. EUR 50.0m at gives us end-2018) greater financial leeway to · Financing capacity: increase our EUR 458.1m (vs. payout EUR 353.4m at end-2018) capacity, and also to choose our · Key growth indicators (2019 vs. future 2018) developme nt options in the face of · Overall backlog: profound changes EUR 2,545.0m (+16.8%) in the Of which Housing: EUR 2,069.3m market. (+5.5%) · Housing property portfolio: 33,090 units (+9.9%) In 2019, the new housing market, estimated at between 120,000 and 125,000 units, was character ized by sustained demand, but also by a significa nt drop in issuance of building permits, the effects of which will be felt above all in the first half of 2020. The pre-munic ipal election climate weighed more heavily on Kaufman & Broad's launches and orders in the second half of 2019, due to a significa ntly higher

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2020 14:03 ET (19:03 GMT)