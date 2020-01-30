DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: 2019 Annual Results

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: 2019 Annual Results 30-Jan-2020 / 20:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, January 30, 2020 2019 Annual Results V19 · Confirmation of the capacity to generate profitability and cash flow to pave the way for future growth: · Gross margin and EBIT margin in line with expectations · Financial capacity up by more than EUR 100m at EUR 458.1m · Significant growth in development indicators: · Backlog: +16.8% to EUR 2.5bn · Property portfolio: +9.9% to 33,090 units · Dividend for 2019: EUR 2.50 per share Kaufman & Broad SA · Key components of sales activity announced its results for the (2019 vs. 2018) 2019 financial year (from · Orders December 1, 2018 Total: EUR 2,177.1M incl. VAT (-2.4%) to November 30, 2019) today. Of which: Nordine Commercial: EUR 467.5.0m incl. VAT Hachemi, (+30.1%) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Housing: EUR 1,709.0m incl. VAT of (-8.7%) Kaufman & Broad, made the following · Take-up period for Housing*: comments: 5.8 months vs. 5.0 months (+0.8 months) "The results · Key financial data for fiscal 2019 are in line (2019 vs. 2018) with our expectati ons and confirm · Revenues: the quality Total: EUR 1,472.2m (-5.5%) of Of which Housing: EUR 1,334.0m (+3.1%) Kaufman & Broad's fundament · Gross margin: als. In more EUR 283.9m (19.3% of revenue) muted market condition · Adjusted EBIT: s, they show that EUR 139.2m (9.5% of revenue) its growth model is · Attributable net income: capable of EUR 76.3m (+4.5%) generatin g profit and cash · Cash net of financial debt: flow. This EUR 56.0m (vs. EUR 50.0m at gives us end-2018) greater financial leeway to · Financing capacity: increase our EUR 458.1m (vs. payout EUR 353.4m at end-2018) capacity, and also to choose our · Key growth indicators (2019 vs. future 2018) developme nt options in the face of · Overall backlog: profound changes EUR 2,545.0m (+16.8%) in the Of which Housing: EUR 2,069.3m market. (+5.5%) · Housing property portfolio: 33,090 units (+9.9%) In 2019, the new housing market, estimated at between 120,000 and 125,000 units, was character ized by sustained demand, but also by a significa nt drop in issuance of building permits, the effects of which will be felt above all in the first half of 2020. The pre-munic ipal election climate weighed more heavily on Kaufman & Broad's launches and orders in the second half of 2019, due to a significa ntly higher

rate of sales than the market (Kaufman & Broad's take-up period was less than 6 months, vs. 10 months for the market), which resulted in a much lower level of inventory . Sustained sales resulted in a sharp increase in the overall backlog (+16.8%), driven notably by the Commercia l business, which confirmed its good momentum with orders totaling EUR 467. 5 million including VAT. A sale-befo re-comple tion agreement concernin g the office part of the Austerlit z project (around 50,000 sq.m) is expected to be signed in the coming days, thereby making the program fully marketed. Final administr ative approvals are not expected to be granted until early 2021. The adjusted EBIT margin of 9.5% reflects solid operation al managemen t of selling prices and operating expenses. This resulted in a positive net cash position of EUR 56.0 million, an increase of more than EUR 32 million in sharehold ers' equity and financial capacity of EUR 458. 1 million at end-Novem ber 2019. In 2020, market fundament als will continue to support demand for new housing. Assuming a resumptio n of the issuance of building permits after the municipal elections , the market is

