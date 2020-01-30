DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: 2019 Annual Results

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: 2019 Annual Results 30-Jan-2020 / 20:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, January 30, 2020 2019 Annual Results V19 · Confirmation of the capacity to generate profitability and cash flow to pave the way for future growth: · Gross margin and EBIT margin in line with expectations · Financial capacity up by more than EUR 100m at EUR 458.1m · Significant growth in development indicators: · Backlog: +16.8% to EUR 2.5bn · Property portfolio: +9.9% to 33,090 units · Dividend for 2019: EUR 2.50 per share Kaufman & Broad SA · Key components of sales activity announced its results for the (2019 vs. 2018) 2019 financial year (from · Orders December 1, 2018 Total: EUR 2,177.1M incl. VAT (-2.4%) to November 30, 2019) today. Of which: Nordine Commercial: EUR 467.5.0m incl. VAT Hachemi, (+30.1%) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Housing: EUR 1,709.0m incl. VAT of (-8.7%) Kaufman & Broad, made the following · Take-up period for Housing*: comments: 5.8 months vs. 5.0 months (+0.8 months) "The results · Key financial data for fiscal 2019 are in line (2019 vs. 2018) with our expectati ons and confirm · Revenues: the quality Total: EUR 1,472.2m (-5.5%) of Of which Housing: EUR 1,334.0m (+3.1%) Kaufman & Broad's fundament · Gross margin: als. In more EUR 283.9m (19.3% of revenue) muted market condition · Adjusted EBIT: s, they show that EUR 139.2m (9.5% of revenue) its growth model is · Attributable net income: capable of EUR 76.3m (+4.5%) generatin g profit and cash · Cash net of financial debt: flow. This EUR 56.0m (vs. EUR 50.0m at gives us end-2018) greater financial leeway to · Financing capacity: increase our EUR 458.1m (vs. payout EUR 353.4m at end-2018) capacity, and also to choose our · Key growth indicators (2019 vs. future 2018) developme nt options in the face of · Overall backlog: profound changes EUR 2,545.0m (+16.8%) in the Of which Housing: EUR 2,069.3m market. (+5.5%) · Housing property portfolio: 33,090 units (+9.9%) In 2019, the new housing market, estimated at between 120,000 and 125,000 units, was character ized by sustained demand, but also by a significa nt drop in issuance of building permits, the effects of which will be felt above all in the first half of 2020. The pre-munic ipal election climate weighed more heavily on Kaufman & Broad's launches and orders in the second half of 2019, due to a significa ntly higher

rate of sales than the market (Kaufman & Broad's take-up period was less than 6 months, vs. 10 months for the market), which resulted in a much lower level of inventory . Sustained sales resulted in a sharp increase in the overall backlog (+16.8%), driven notably by the Commercia l business, which confirmed its good momentum with orders totaling EUR 467. 5 million including VAT. A sale-befo re-comple tion agreement concernin g the office part of the Austerlit z project (around 50,000 sq.m) is expected to be signed in the coming days, thereby making the program fully marketed. Final administr ative approvals are not expected to be granted until early 2021. The adjusted EBIT margin of 9.5% reflects solid operation al managemen t of selling prices and operating expenses. This resulted in a positive net cash position of EUR 56.0 million, an increase of more than EUR 32 million in sharehold ers' equity and financial capacity of EUR 458. 1 million at end-Novem ber 2019. In 2020, market fundament als will continue to support demand for new housing. Assuming a resumptio n of the issuance of building permits after the municipal elections , the market is

expected to represent between 115,000 and 120,000 units. However, current trends will continue to impact Kaufman & Broad's launches in the first half, leading us to anticipate stable order intake over the full year. As regards Kaufman Broad's business and earnings outlook for fiscal 2020, out of caution and due to the municipal election context, we do not expect order intake in the Commercial segment to have an impact until 2021. After a slower first half, full-year revenue is expected to remain stable compared with 2019. The gross margin is expected to be around 18.5%[1] and the EBIT margin[2] between 8.0% and 8.5%, both reflecting the return to normative margins in the Commercial business. Reflecting the quality of Kaufman & Broad's financial structure and the strength of its medium-term outlook, the Board of Directors will propose the payment of a dividend of EUR 2.50 per share in respect of 2019 to the General Meeting of Shareholders, including an option for payment in cash, shares, or in cash and shares. Assuming a stabilized economic environment, the Board of Directors also envisages a dividend of the same amount for the financial year 2020." Sales activity · Housing In 2019, housing orders were down 8.7% by value compared with 2018 at EUR 1,709 million (including VAT). By volume, 8,222 units were ordered, a 9.9% decrease compared with 2018. The program take-up period was 5.8 months in 2019, compared with 5.0 months in the previous year, an increase of 0.8 months. Housing supply, with 95% of projects located in high-demand, low-supply areas (A, Abis, and B1), totaled 3,990 units at the end of 2019 (3,781 units at end-2018). Breakdown of the customer base In 2019, orders from first-time buyers accounted for 16.8% of sales by value (excluding VAT), 1.1 points less than in 2018. Orders by second-time buyers were also down 1.5 points, accounting for 8.0% of sales. Orders by investors increased by 3.0 points to 34.2% of sales (26.0% for the Pinel scheme alone). Block sales were stable at 41.0%, of which more than 49.2% were managed accommodation (for tourists, students, business travelers, and seniors). · Commercial Property Over the 2019 financial year, the Commercial Property segment recorded net orders of EUR 467.5 million including VAT, corresponding to three office complexes, a logistics platform and two property development contracts. In particular, Kaufman & Broad signed sale-before-completion agreements or property development contracts for: · a 27,000 sq.m office building complex in Bordeaux Euratlantique, the future headquarters of Caisse des Dépôts for its pension management arm, · an office building of approximately 13,000 sq.m at La Défense, · The Austerlitz project, for the part of the business and commercial premises, · a new logistics platform of approximately 36,000 sq.m located in La Chapelle d'Armentières on the outskirts of Lille. Kaufman & Broad (through its subsidiary Concerto) also delivered two new-generation XXL logistics platforms in 2019: · a platform with a total surface area of 74,000 sq.m in MER, created on behalf of its user, the LAPEYRE Group and its investor DWS (Deutsche Bank Asset Management), · a platform with a total surface area of 70,000 sq.m in MONTBARTIER built on behalf of its user EASYDIS (Groupe Casino) and its investor Invesco. Kaufman et Broad currently has around 266,000 sq.m in office space and around 74,500 sq.m in logistics space under marketing or under study. In addition, nearly 73,000 sq.m of office space and more than 36,000 sq.m of logistics space are currently under construction. · Leading sales and development indicators At the end of 2019, the Housing backlog amounted to EUR 2,069.3 million (excluding VAT), the equivalent of 18.4 months of business. Kaufman & Broad had 191 housing programs on the market at that date, representing 3,990 housing units, compared with 203 programs representing 3,781 housing units at the end of November 2018. The Housing property portfolio represents 33,090 units. It was up 9.9% compared with end-2018 and corresponds to more than 4 years of sales activity. The Group plans to launch 22 new programs in the first quarter of 2020, of which 11 in ?Zle-de France (883 units) and 11 in the other French regions (742 units). At the end of 2019, the commercial backlog amounted to EUR 475.6 million. · Financial results · Business volumes Total revenue amounted to EUR 1,472.2 million (excluding VAT), down 5.5% compared with 2018. Housing revenue amounted to EUR 1,334.0 million (excluding VAT), compared with EUR 1,293.8 million (excluding VAT) in 2018. This represents 90.6% of group revenue. Revenue from the Apartments business rose by nearly 1.0% year on year to EUR 1,232.4 million (excluding VAT). Revenue from Single-family Homes in Communities totaled EUR 101.6 million (excluding VAT), compared with EUR 73.0 million (excluding VAT) in 2018 Revenue from Commercial Property amounted to EUR 130.4 million (excluding VAT), compared with EUR 254.2 million (excluding VAT) in 2018. · Profitability highlights Gross margin for the 2019 fiscal year was EUR 283.9 million, compared with EUR 300.0 million in 2018. The gross margin ratio was 19.3%, stable compared with 2018 (19.3%). Current operating expenses amounted to EUR 155.1 million (10.5% of revenue), compared with EUR 162.8 million for the same period in 2018 (10.4% of revenue). Current operating profit amounted to EUR 128.8 million, compared with EUR 137.2 million in 2018. The current operating margin ratio was 8.7%, compared with 8.8% in 2018. The group's adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 139.2 million in 2019, down 6.5% compared with 2018. The adjusted EBIT margin was stable at 9.5% (9.6% in 2018). Attributable net income was EUR 76.3 million, compared with EUR 73.0 million in 2018, an increase of 4.5%. · Financial structure and liquidity Gross debt stood at EUR 152.1 million, down EUR 51.3 million compared with end-2018. After taking into account cash assets totaling EUR 208.1 million, net cash stood at EUR 56.0 million as of November 30, 2019, an increase of EUR 6 million compared with end-2018. This includes EUR 6.6 million in share buybacks in 2019. The group's financing capacity was EUR 458.1 million (EUR 353.4 million at the end of 2018). Working capital requirement amounted to EUR 151.5 million (10.3% of annual revenue), compared with EUR 110.8 million at the end of 2018 (7.1% of revenue). · Dividends At the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 5, 2020, Kaufman & Broad SA's Board of Directors will propose the payment of a dividend of EUR 2.50 per share, in line with the dividend paid in respect of 2018. A proposal will also be made to this Shareholders' Meeting to give Kaufman & Broad's shareholders the option to receive this dividend in cash, in shares, or in cash and shares. · Governance At the meeting of the Board of Directors of Kaufman & Broad of January 29, 2020, Frédéric Stévenin, a member of the Executive Committee and the Investment Committee of PAI partners, expressed his desire to resign from his position as Director, which was due to expire at the General Meeting of Shareholders called to approve the financial statements for 2020. The Board of Directors of Kaufman & Broad expressed its warmest thanks to Mr. Stévenin for his contribution to the development of the company throughout his eleven years as director. On the proposal of the Compensation and Nominating Committee, the Board co-opted André Martinez as director on the same day. He will sit on the Board for the remainder of Mr. Stévenin's term of office, i.e. until the close of the General Meeting of Shareholders called to approve the financial statements for the 2020 financial year. The next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on May 5, 2020, will be asked to ratify this co-optation in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 225-24 of the French Commercial Code. A graduate of HEC and Sciences Po Paris, Mr. Martinez has served notably as Managing Director of the budget hotel business and then as member of the Accor group's Management Board, Director and Chairman of global lodging at Morgan Stanley Real Estate from 2006 to 2009, Special Advisor to Minister for the Economy and Finance Pierre Moscovici, and Minister for Foreign Trade Nicole Bricq, and from 2015 to 2019 as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Icade. Since January 1, 2020, Mr. Martinez has been a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Strategy and Investments Committee of SNCF SA. · 2020 outlook After a slower first half, full-year revenue is expected to remain stable compared with 2019. The gross margin is expected to be around 18.5%[3] and the EBIT margin between 8.0% and 8.5%[4], both reflecting the return to normative margins in the Commercial business. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1] · Next regular publication date:

· April 9, 2020: Q1 2020 results (after market close) · May 5, 2020: Shareholders' Meeting Contacts Chief Financial Officer Press Relations Bruno Coche 01 41 43 44 73 infos-invest@ketb.com Media relations: Hopscotch Capital: Violaine Danet 01 58 65 00 77 / k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33(0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French builder-developers due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.19 0228 on March 29, 2019. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org [2]) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1]) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares. This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country. · Glossary Adjusted EBIT: corresponds to income from current operations restated for capitalized "IAS 23" borrowing costs, which are deducted from gross margin. Backlog: in the case of sales before completion (VEFA), this covers orders for housing units that have not been delivered, and for which a notarized deed of sale has not yet been signed, and orders for housing units that have not been delivered for which a notarized deed of sale has been signed for the portion not yet recorded in revenue (in the case of a program for which an advance of 30% has been received, 30% of the revenue from a housing unit for which a notarized deal has been signed is recognized as revenue, while 70% is included in the backlog). The backlog is a summary at a given time, which enables the revenue yet to be recognized over the coming months to be estimated, thus supporting the Group's forecasts - with the proviso that there is an element of uncertainty in the transformation of the backlog into revenue, particularly for orders that have not yet been signed. EHU: the EHUs (Equivalent Housing Units) are a direct reflection of business volumes. The number of EHUs is a function of multiplying (i) the number of housing units of a given program for which notarized sales deeds have been signed by (ii) the ratio between the group's property expenses and construction expenses incurred on said program and the total expense budget for said program. Gross margin: corresponds to revenue less cost of sales. The cost of sales is made up of the price of land and any related costs plus the cost of construction. Financing capacity: corresponds to cash assets plus lines of credit not yet drawn. Lease-before-completion (BEFA): a lease-before-completion involves a customer leasing a building before it is built or redeveloped. Orders: measured in volume (units) and in value terms; orders reflect the group's sales activity. Orders are recognized in revenue based on the time necessary for the "conversion" of an order into a signed and notarized deed, which is the point at which income is generated. In addition, in the case of multi-occupancy housing programs that include mixed-use buildings (apartments, business premises, retail space, and offices), all of the floor space is converted into housing unit equivalents. Property portfolio: represents all of the land for which any commitment (contract of sale, etc.) has been signed. Property supply: it is represented by the total inventory of properties available for sale as of the date in question, i.e. all unordered housing units as of this date (minus the programs that have not entered the marketing phase). Sale-before-completion (VEFA): a sale-before-completion is an agreement by which the vendor transfers its rights to the land and its ownership of the existing buildings to the purchaser immediately. The future structures will become the purchaser's property as they are completed: the purchaser is required to pay the price of these structures as the works progress. The seller retains the powers of the Project Owner until the acceptance of the work. Take-up period: the take-up period is the number of months required for the available housing units to be sold, if sales continue at the same rate as in previous months, or the number of housing units (available supply) per quarter divided by the orders for the previous quarter, and divided by three in turn. Take-up rate: the take-up rate represents the percentage of the initial inventory that is sold on a monthly basis for a property program (sales per month divided by the initial inventory), i.e. net monthly orders divided by the ratio between the opening inventory and the closing inventory, divided by two. Units: units are the number of housing units or equivalent housing units (for mixed projects) for a given project. The number of equivalent housing units is calculated as a ratio between the surface area by type (business premises, retail space, or offices) and the average surface area of the housing units previously obtained.. NOTES · Financial data Key consolidated data EUR thousands Q4 Year Q4 Year 2019 2019 2018 2018 Revenue 442,476 1,472,154 461,892 1,558,229 Of which housing 413,886 1,334,000 406,856 1,293,750 Of which Commercial 25,752 130,410 51,293 254,150 Property Of which other 2,838 7,744 3,742 10,329 Gross margin 85,414 283,859 88,159 300,002 Gross margin ratio (%) 19.3% 19.3% 19.1% 19.3% Current operating income 40,060 128,761 38,911 137,185 Current operating margin 9.1% 8.7% 8.4% 8.8% (%) Adjusted EBIT* 42,582 139,190 42,663 148,921 Adjusted EBIT margin (%) 9.6% 9.5% 9.2% 9.6% Attributable net income 22,311 76,272 21,207 72,972 Attributable net earnings 1.01 3.45 0.97 3.34 per share (EUR /share)** * Adjusted EBIT corresponds to current operating profit restated for capitalized "IAS 23" borrowing costs, which are deducted from the gross margin. ** Based on the number of shares that make up Kaufman & Broad S.A.'s share capital, i.e. 21,864,074 shares at November 30, 2018 and 22,088,023 shares at November 30, 2019 Consolidated income statement* EUR thousands Q4 Year Q4 Year 2019 2019 2018 2018 Revenue 442,476 1,472,154 461,892 1,558,229 Cost of sales -357,062 -1,188,295 -373,733 -1,258,227 Gross margin 85,414 283,859 88,159 300,002 Sales expenses -9,064 -30,800 -10,302 -36,433 Administrative expenses -20,173 -68,903 -26,225 -74,541 Technical and customer -5,440 -22,200 -5,055 -21,487 service expenses Development and program -10,678 -33,196 -7,666 -30,357 expenses Current operating income 40,060 128,761 38,911 137,185 Other non-recurring income and expenses Operating income 40,060 128,761 38,911 137,185 Cost of net financial -2,265 -5,509 -1,709 -8,707 debt Other financial income and expense Income tax -10,817 -32,915 -11,611 -39,335 Share of income (loss) 1,041 3,424 677 3,894 of equity affiliates and joint ventures Net income of the 28,019 93,761 26,268 93,037 consolidated entity Non-controlling equity 5,708 17,489 5,061 20,065 interests (P&L) Attributable net income 22,311 76,272 21,207 72,972 *Not approved by the Board of Directors and not audited. Consolidated balance sheet* EUR thousands Nov. 30, Nov. 30, 2019 2018 ASSETS Goodwill 68,661 68,661 Intangible assets 91,209 90,017 Property, plant and equipment 5,976 8,407 Equity affiliates and joint ventures 6,087 6,185 Other non-current financial assets 1,756 1,826 Deferred tax assets 4,002 4,233 Non-current assets 177,691 179,330 Inventories 457,321 396,786 Accounts receivable 511,907 406,309 Other receivables 211,501 172,172 Cash and cash equivalents 208,102 253,358 Prepaid expenses 1,435 1,100

=--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] IAS 23 - Borrowing Costs: The IFRS Interpretation Committee has issued clarification of the standard, setting out the accounting treatment of borrowing costs. The capitalization of interest is not applicable to sales contracts involving over-time transfer of control, such as sales before completion, and the Group must adjust its treatment accordingly for the recognition of revenue and cost of sales, and the determination of the cost price of real estate inventory. These changes will be taken into account in the group's financial statements from the start of the 2020 financial year. [2] Following the change in interpretation of IAS 23, the EBIT margin will be comparable with the adjusted EBIT margin in the year ended November 30, 2019. [3] IAS 23 - Borrowing Costs: The IFRS Interpretation Committee has issued clarification of the standard, setting out the accounting treatment of borrowing costs. The capitalization of interest is not applicable to sales contracts involving over-time transfer of control, such as sales before completion, and the Group must adjust its treatment accordingly for the recognition of revenue and cost of sales, and the determination of the cost price of real estate inventory. These changes will be taken into account in the group's financial statements from the start of the 2020 financial year. [4] Following the change in interpretation of IAS 23, the EBIT margin will be comparable with the adjusted EBIT margin in the year ended November 30, 2019

