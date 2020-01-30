Santa Clara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2020) - Western Digital's (NASDAQ: WDC) industry-leading NVMe-oF Bridge ASIC and NVMe-oF Bridge Adapter Card provide low latency, low power and high IOPS silicon solutions for the revolutionary Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure (CDI). The Ethernet connection is powered by eTopus Technology's 28Gbps ePHY IP. eTopus Technology will have a live demo of Western Digital's ASIC product at DesignCon 2020 (Booth #539), Santa Clara Convention Center, Jan. 29-30, 2020.

Western Digital's NVMe-oF Bridge Adaptor ASIC is a purpose-built device to enable NVMe-oF JBOFs to connect directly to an Ethernet network. A single ASIC can deliver up to 2.8M IOPS (over 4kB read) and over 11.5GB/s of bandwidth.

The low latency, low power consumption and high throughput of Western Digital's NVMe-oF ASIC helps enable significant and sustained increases of storage utilization in a Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for cloud data center operators. In addition, external DRAM components are not required, which further reduces cost, power and overall footprint. In a tiny 21mm BGA package without DRAM, the Western Digital NVMe-oF Bridge ASIC requires minimal area.

eTopus Technology's 28G ePHY IP was delivered in a 4x25G physical hard-macro. This provides either a dual-50GbE (2x25Gbps) or single 100GbE (4x25Gbps) Ethernet connection to the 100Gb NVMe-oF Adapter Card. eTopus Technology's ePHY IP ensures a reliable Ethernet connection by providing superior Bit Error Rates (BER) and robust Clock Data Recovery (CDR) over either Direct Attached Copper Cable (DAC cable) or Optical links. The receiver is equipped with a proprietary adaptive calibration algorithm (eZLink Technology) that rapidly locks to any incoming signal of random data. This design enables the link to be initialized within sub-millisecond range providing true plug-and-play to any Ethernet fabric deployment.

"eTopus is excited to partner with the excellent engineering team from Kazan Networks to pioneer the revolutionary Western Digital NVMe-oF ASICs to empower Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure (CDI)," said Harry Chan, Founder & CEO of eTopus Technology. "eTopus is proud to supply differentiated ePHY IP to enable Western Digital to deliver low power, low latency and high IOPS performance in the cloud data center applications."

For more information on Western Digital's NVMe-oF Bridge ASIC and Adapter Card, please visit www.https://kazan-networks.com, or to schedule an evaluation of this leading-edge technology, please visit http:/www.westerndigital.com. For more information about eTopus Technology ePHY IP, please visit https://www.etopus.com.

About eTopus Technology

eTopus Technology designs ultra-high speed mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for high-performance computing and data center applications. Our ultra-high speed SerDes is adopted by global major players to be used in storage, enterprise, and hyperscale data center applications. Our solution is also applicable to the fast-growing 5G and AI applications as well.

