Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced it will showcase its updated 3D VSHARP software for industrial cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) at iCT2020. The 10th conference on Industrial Computed Tomography is attended by business and research leaders, as well as international experts and decision-makers from the industrial imaging sector.

"Varex has a successful history of innovation and introducing game-changing technology to the X-ray imaging market," said Sunny Sanyal, Chief Executive Officer of Varex Imaging Corporation. "Our 3D VSHARP software is a solution for industrial inspection systems manufacturers. Its next generation scatter-correction algorithm is designed with the aim of improving industrial CBCT image quality while maintaining reconstruction speeds that are fast enough for CBCT to potentially be used in automated inline inspection," he added.

3D industrial CBCT using flat panel digital detectors has become a powerful tool for applications such as dimensional metrology, non-destructive testing, defect identification, and general quality control. One of CBCT's advantages is that it allows for the entire image volume to be scanned in a single rotation thus greatly increasing throughput. However, the wide-area cone-shaped beam generates a large amount of scattered radiation that, if not corrected for, produces images that suffer from artifacts such as cupping, shading, streaks, false inhomogeneities, and quantification inaccuracies.

To help solve these issues, the Varex team has developed 3D VSHARP, a next generation CBCT scatter-correction algorithm that quickly calculates the photon transport through a first-pass CBCT volume model and separately estimates the primary photons and scattered photons arriving in the flat panel digital detector. 3D VSHARP then utilizes this information to remove the estimated scattered signal from the original projections. By coupling a proprietary fast finite-element deterministic photon transport solver with a commercially available GPU, Varex aims to greatly improve the quality of industrial CBCT while maintaining reconstruction speeds that are fast enough to open up the possibility of using CBCT for parts inspection on an assembly line. In this way, Varex Imaging will be providing Solutions in Sight at iCT2020.

At Varex, we aren't just a supplier to our customers. We aim to be an extension of their teams; a partner in their success; a solution to their problem. Our goal is to enable our customers to become world-class system suppliers by strengthening their competitiveness and enabling them to bring products to market faster. Our rich history spans 65+ years of dedication to the imaging industry. Our knowledge, our people, and our innovation make us who we are. At Varex, we are Solutions in Sight.

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia.

