Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DKK2 ISIN: US92214X1063 Ticker-Symbol: VI4 
Stuttgart
30.01.20
16:56 Uhr
26,200 Euro
-1,000
-3,68 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,400
26,600
22:00
26,400
26,600
21:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VAREX IMAGING
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION26,200-3,68 %