The Rasmussen Real Estate Group: Realtor Terry Rasmussen Offers Advice on Choosing the Right Real Estate Agent

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Top-rated Realtor Terry Rasmussen, of The Rasmussen Real Estate Group, elaborates on three key areas homebuyers and homeowners should focus on as they go through the process of buying or selling their home

Buying or selling a home can signify the beginning of an exciting journey and, for some, one of the most meaningful life events. This process, however, can be overwhelming and stressful. Finding the right real estate agent is not only fundamental; it can also make a big difference when it comes to a positive experience and successful outcome.

Rasmussen's advice focuses on three significant areas: analyzing experience, interviewing agents, and search tips.

Experience: While there are many reasons someone might choose a relative or friend who just got their license to be their real estate agent, doing so may present obstacles a seasoned professional wouldn't face or would know how to avoid. After all, intentions may be good-natured, but you would be entrusting an amateur with hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, analyzing experience the right way means looking at more than professional tenure. "Number of years does not equal experience. You have to look at how many homes they have sold and how familiar they are with your area, among other things," remarked Rasmussen. An agent's knowledge of your area's zoning and school district, for example, is highly valuable to properly address your needs and determine if a property is the right fit. Another important factor is how up-to-date the agent is on laws and regulations, which change over time.

Interview: "You don't always have to go with the first person you speak with and you should interview multiple agents before choosing," said Rasmussen. Important information to gather during the interview process includes number of homes they close in your market each year, qualities or certifications that set them apart from their competition, their commission fees, and references. Equally as important is the chemistry between you and the prospective agent to ultimately choose someone you like and trust. "You're going to be working with this person very closely to buy or sell your home so it is important that you're comfortable with them," he emphasized.

Search: Conduct extensive research online for agents in your area. "The first person that comes up on your search may just be because they're paying to be there," warned Rasmussen. Solid ways to conduct thorough research include exploring different review sites, visiting open houses to interact with potential agents in person, and asking people in your network who have had a positive experience buying or selling their home for recommendations.

Realtor Terry Rasmunsen was recognized for being in the top 1% of agents for his sale production on two consecutive years. He takes pride in his passion to serve his clients' buying and selling needs and emphasizes the importance of hyper-local knowledge of the real estate market.

