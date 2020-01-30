StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences to participate in Mercer's new vendor database in the U.S.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") today announced that it is participating in a Mercer internal vendor intelligence database available to Mercer Consultants to be able to do streamlined health and benefits vendor research on behalf of their clients in the U.S.

Mercer is a world leader in the health and benefits marketplace, delivering innovative solutions that address the health and wellness needs of organizations and their employees.

StageZero has targeted four pathways to deliver its tests into the US market. Employer groups is one of the pathways and may operate in conjunction with the telehealth program.

"The improved availability of our solution information to Mercer Consultants may help increase our exposure with employers in the U.S. We are very excited to be included in this valuable platform to connect with Mercer consultants." commented James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Aristotle®, our next generation test, is a panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform which has been validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer, with further validation currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry® test as well as licensed biomarker tests for lung, breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

