Amesite, Inc.: Amesite Inc. CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry to Appear on Yahoo Finance's YFi AM to Discuss the Role of AI Training in Detecting and Treating Pandemics, Friday, January 31, 2020

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Amesite, Inc. (the "Company"), an artificial intelligence software company providing fully-managed, customized, online learning ecosystems for the enterprise, announced today its CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, will appear as a guest tomorrow morning, Friday, January 30th, on Yahoo Finance's YFi AM in a live segment, to air during the 11am EST hour. The segment focuses on the proper training and education needed for hospitals and global health organizations on artificial intelligence and next-generation technologies to detect and combat against the spread of deadly viruses.

About Amesite, Inc.

Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform for learning products to be cost-effectively and conveniently delivered to learners online, in business, higher education and K12. Amesite uses artificial intelligence technologies to provide customized environments for learners, and easier-to-manage interfaces for instructors. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

About YFi AM

YFi AM is Yahoo Finance's morning chat show where a rotating cast of experts weigh in on the top business news headlines and some of the stories that are driving the most buzz. The show is live weekdays at 10am ET on the Yahoo Finance homepage as well as Apple TV, Roku, and other streaming platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

