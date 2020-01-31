Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857209 ISIN: US8835561023 Ticker-Symbol: TN8 
Tradegate
30.01.20
21:40 Uhr
287,40 Euro
-16,20
-5,34 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
288,40
290,70
30.01.
289,45
290,25
30.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HESKA
HESKA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HESKA CORPORATION92,00-1,60 %
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC287,40-5,34 %