The global animal health diagnostics market is poised to grow by USD 1.69 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period.

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Animal Health Diagnostics Market Analysis Report by Type (Livestock and Companion) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024."

The market is driven by the increasing dependency on livestock products. In addition, rising pet adoption is also anticipated to drive the animal health diagnostics market growth during the forecast period.

The adoption of companion animals has increased over the last few years. The number of pets being adopted from an animal shelter rather than being bought from breeders and pet stores is also increasing. In the US, approximately one-fifth of pet owners adopted their dogs or cats from animal shelters. Also, the number of animal shelters and rescue organizations has increased in the recent years as companies such as Walmart are partnering with local animal shelters to encourage pet adoption. Furthermore, in 2017, in India, ex-army dogs were up for adoption with the support of the government. Service dogs were earlier either shot or administered euthanasia. Army dogs usually retire at the age of seven or eight, which is almost half of their average lifespan. Such initiatives by the government are likely to increase the adoption of pets, which will drive the demand for animal health diagnostics during the forecast period.

Major Five Animal Health Diagnostics Market Companies:

BioNote Inc.

BioNote Inc. operates in key business segments including Vcheck Device, Vcheck Quantitative Test Reagents, Vcheck Semi-Quantitative Test Reagents, Rapid, and ELISA. The company's key product offerings are in vitro and assisted diagnostic kits for qualitative testing of antibodies in whole blood, serum, plasma, and antigens in animals.

Heska Corp.

Heska Corp. operates in key business segments including Core Companion Animal and Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals. The company's Veterinary Diagnostic Lab offers ALLERCEPT serum IgE allergy tests, routine chemistry, and hematology tests for animals.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. operates in key business segments including Companion Animal Group, Water, Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy, and other. The company offers IDEXX SDMA Test, IDEXX CBC testing, Fecal Dx antigen testing, and Fecal Dx antigen testing, and SNAP tests for small animals.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. operates in key business segments including Life Sciences Solutions Segment, Analytical Instruments Segment, Specialty Diagnostics Segment, Laboratory Products and Services Segment. It offers VetMAX Gold Trich Detection Kit, VetMAX Gold BVDV Detection Kit, VetMAX Gold SIV Solutions, VetMAX Gold AIV Detection Kit, and VetMAX Gold USDA Licensed Solutions.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Randox Laboratories Ltd. operates in key business segments including Randox Health Clinics, Randox Reagents, Randox series, and Others. It offers fully automated veterinary diagnostic tests and semi-automated veterinary diagnostic tests for quantitative and qualitative detection of albumin, alkaline phosphatase, bile acids, copper, glucose, potassium, and sodium.

Animal Health Diagnostics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Livestock

Companion

Animal Health Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

