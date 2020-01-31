Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857032 ISIN: JP3538800008 Ticker-Symbol: TDK 
Frankfurt
30.01.20
08:04 Uhr
95,50 Euro
-4,50
-4,50 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
TDK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TDK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,50
99,50
30.01.
96,00
100,00
30.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TDK
TDK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TDK CORPORATION95,50-4,50 %