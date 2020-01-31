Erickson Announces The S-64F+ Air Crane Helicopter

WELCOME TO THE FUTURE OF AEROSPACE

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Incorporated, a worldwide leading operator, maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, has announced at Heli Expo, a new production line of the legacy Air Crane helicopter introducing the S-64F+ to the market.

Erickson's recent aircraft orders and deliveries have signaled a demand for the S-64 as a firefighting platform of the future. We will transition to new production aircraft with the future introduction of the S-64F+.

The future S-64F+ will include the following innovations and enhancements:

Incorporation of a modern engine, enhancing range and fuel efficiency

New Composite Main Rotor Blades

Enhanced cockpit and flight control system

Improved water cannon to provide best in class performance

Erickson has identified the investment in product, plant, and equipment (PP&E) required to support our customers and these initiatives. Erickson is scheduling meetings with prospective buyers for the S-64F+ with our aviation sales experts.

We Are Erickson. Tested and Trusted.

ABOUT ERICKSON

Erickson is a leading global provider of aviation services specializing in defense and national security, manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and Civil services. Erickson Manufacturing and MRO services include manufacturing the S-64 Air Crane helicopter as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as well as manufacturing key aerospace parts for aerospace OEMs. Commercial aerial services include the operation of 20 Erickson owned and operated S-64 Air Crane helicopters to perform firefighting, powerline construction, timber harvesting, HVAC, and specialized heavy-lift for oil and gas. Founded in 1971, Erickson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and maintains operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON OUR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES VISIT ERICKSONINC.COM

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084536/Erickson_Air_Crane_helicopter.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020468/Erickson_Logo.jpg