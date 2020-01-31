The global cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market is poised to grow by USD 155.28 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market Analysis Report by Product (Cannabis-infused beers, Cannabis-infused spirits, and Cannabis-infused wines) and by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America and MEA,), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024."

The market is driven by the increasing social acceptance of cannabis. In addition, the growing prominence of online retailing is also anticipated to drive the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market growth during the forecast period.

The commonly held perception about cannabis being a mere intoxicant have changed across several nations. Over the past five years, the global legal cannabis-based edibles and cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market has been posting robust growth, tempting new vendors and large investors to leverage the potential offered by this industry. The growth of the cannabis market has significantly added to the income of several governments and boosted sales and revenue of major corporations. Therefore, with such advantages, it is expected that the global market will face a positive outlook in the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing popularity of online retailing has enabled vendors to improve their profit margins. The number of online transactions and the average amount of money spent online per transaction is increasing worldwide, which will further boost market growth over the forecast period.

Major Five Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market Companies:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

The company's key business segments include North America, Latin America West, Latin America North, Latin America South, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The company offers cannabis mixed beers.

California Dreamin'

The company produces and distributes natural cannabis beers.

CannaVines

The company offers cannabis infused wines such as Cannavines Red Blend x Headband, Cannavines Chardonnay x Sour Diesel, and Rose X Grand Daddy Purple.

MJ Wines LLC

The company operates in key business segments including Energy Drinks, Wine, Cold Brew Coffee. The company offers terpene infused energy shot, hemp and cannabis wine formulations, and hemp cold brew coffee. The company offers hemp and cannabis-based wine formulations.

Heineken NV

The company operates in key business segments including Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office Others. The company through its brand, Lagunitas Brewing Co. offers cannabis-based beer.

Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Cannabis-infused beers

Cannabis-infused spirits

Cannabis-infused wines

Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

