Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bancorp Achieves Record Earnings for 2019

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $2.35 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 31% decrease as compared to the $3.42 million earned in the most recent quarter ended September 30, 2019, but a 12% increase over the $2.10 million earned the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $0.71, a decrease of $0.32 as compared to $1.03 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 but an increase of $0.07 as compared to $0.64 for the same quarter a year ago. The fourth quarter 2019 results produced an annualized Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 9.60% and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.97%.

The decrease in earnings as compared to the most recent quarter was driven by a $273,000 decrease in net interest income, a $400,000 increase in the provision for loan losses and a $1.03 million decrease in net gain on sale of securities and other assets.

The increase in earnings as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was attributable to increases of $1.51 and $1.0 million in net interest income and non-interest income, respectively. These revenue increases were partially offset by an $830,000 increase in the provision for loan losses and a $1.19 million increase in operating expenses.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the company reported record net income of $9.60 million, an 18% increase over the $8.14 million reported for 2018. Diluted earnings per share for 2019 increased by $0.43, or 17%, to a record $2.91 compared to $2.47 in 2018. The annual results produced an ROAE of 10.49% and an ROAA of 1.02%. The 2019 results include non-recurring acquisition related expenses totaling $1.45 million (net of tax), which negatively affected EPS by $0.44, and ROAE and ROAA by 1.58 and .15 percentage points, respectively. The negative effect of the acquisition related expenses was partially offset by gains on the sale of securities of $843,000 (net of tax), which contributed $0.25 to EPS, and .92 and .09 percentage points to ROAE and ROAA, respectively.

Excluding the non-recurring acquisition related expenses and securities gains, 2019 core earnings increased 25% compared to 2018. The growth in core earnings was driven by increases of $6.21 and $2.46 million in net interest income and non-interest income, respectively. These improvements were offset by an $830,000 increase in the provision for loan losses and $4.9 million increase in operating expenses, excluding the acquisition related expenses.

"The past year has been an exciting and productive one for Blackhawk," said Todd James, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to achieving record earnings, we successfully integrated the First McHenry acquisition and continued to make investments in the talent and technology required to drive future growth," he added. "However, we are a little disappointed in how we finished the year. Our fourth quarter was negatively affected by an increase in the provision for loan losses, and about a $15 million decrease in total loans outstanding. Excluding intentional reductions in exposure to certain credit relationships, gross loans outstanding were essentially unchanged from the previous quarter end," stated James.

Total assets increased by $146.6 million, or 18%, to $963.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $817.3 million as of December 31, 2018. Total gross loans increased by $79.6 million, or 14%, during 2019 to $633.8 million compared to $554.3 million at December 31, 2018. This includes $37 million in net organic growth as the acquisition of First McHenry included $42.5 million of total loans at closing. Total deposits increased by $144.0 million, or 21%, to $829.6 million as compared to $685.6 million at the end of 2018, and included $150.5 million of total deposits at closing from the First McHenry acquisition. With the acquisition of First McHenry and the core deposit base that came with it, the company was able to reduce institutional deposits by $29.8 million and Federal Home Loan Bank advances by $26.5 million during 2019. The reduction in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings was partially offset by a $14 million increase in senior debt added at the Holding Company level used to partially fund the First McHenry acquisition.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $8.57 million, decreasing $273,000, or 3%, compared to $8.84 million for the previous quarter and up $1.35 million, or 19%, from the fourth quarter of last year. The net interest margin was 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to 3.93% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and 3.91% for the fourth quarter of last year.

The decrease in net interest income compared to the most recent quarter ended September 30, 2019 included a $73,000 decrease in net accretion of loan and deposit fair value marks, which was $56,000 in the fourth quarter compared to $129,000 in the third quarter. The third quarter amount was elevated due to pre-payments. In addition, the three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve Bank in the second half of 2019 increased pressure on the company's net interest margin, as much of the C&I portfolio is indexed to prime. The increase in net interest income for the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago was due to growth in earning assets and core deposits, including organic growth and the effect of the First McHenry acquisition. Average total loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 equaled $642.4 million, a $9.2 million, or 2% increase over the previous quarter and a $106.7 million, or 20% increase, over the same quarter a year ago. Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 equaled $830 million a $2 million, or 0.23% decrease, from the previous quarter and a $142.4 million, or 21% increase, over the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income for 2019, increased by $6.21 million, or 23%, to $33.68 million as compared to $27.47 million in 2018.The net interest margin for 2019 decreased by three basis points to 3.88% compared to 3.91% in 2018. Average total loans for 2019 were $610.5 million, an increase of $97.9 million, or 19%, as compared to $512.5 million for 2018, with the First McHenry acquisition contributing approximately $35.0 million to the 2019 year to date average balance. Average total deposits for 2019 were $813.7 million, an increase of $140.2 million, or 21%, as compared to $673.5 for 2018 with the First McHenry acquisition contributing approximately $125.0 million to total average deposits for the year.

Provision for Loan Losses and Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 totaled $980,000, as compared to $580,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and $150,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018. The provision for loan losses was $2.01 million for the full year 2019, increasing by $830,000 compared to 2018. The increase in the fourth quarter and full year provision was related to a credit tied to the Northern White frac sand industry. The provision taken reflects what management believes to be a worst case scenario for that credit, which is the company's only exposure to the industry. Net charge-offs for 2019, equaled $1.41 million, with $1.22 million related to the frac sand industry credit mentioned above.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures, that are performing in accordance with their modified terms equaled $13.6 million as of December 31, 2019 compared to $9.10 million as of September 30, 2019 and $6.2 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2019 was attributable to one commercial relationship that is experiencing financial difficulty and was moved to nonaccrual status, although no principal loss is expected. At December 31, 2019, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets equaled 1.41%, as compared to 0.93% at September 30, 2019, and 0.76% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.25% as of December 31, 2019, as compared to 1.28% at September 30, 2019, and 1.32% as of December 31, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 59% as of December 31, 2019, compared to 95% at September 30, 2019, and 120% at December 31, 2018.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 totaled $3.87 million, a $773,000 decrease compared to $4.65 million the prior quarter, and a $1.01 million increase over the $2.87 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease compared to the most recent quarter included an $866,000 decrease in gain on sale of securities. The increase in non-interest income compared to the same quarter a year ago includes an increase of $320,000 from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans, and increases of $153,000 and $193,000 in deposit service charges and debit card interchange, respectively.

Non-interest income for the year 2019 increased $3.59 million to $15.13 million as compared to $11.54 million for 2018. Excluding the $1.13 million increase in the gain on sale of securities, non-interest income increased by $2.46 million, including increases of $527,000, $503,000 and $686,000 in deposit service fees, revenue from sale and servicing of mortgage loans, and debit card interchange, respectively.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, totaled $8.49 million, essentially unchanged compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and increasing by $1.2 million, or 16%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2018 included the increased staffing and occupancy and equipment expenses related to the acquired locations.

Operating expenses for the year 2019, totaled $34.6 million, a $6.9 million, or 25% increase over 2018. That increase includes the $1.98 million in non-recurring acquisition related expenses. Excluding the acquisition related expenses, operating expenses increased $4.9 million, or 18%. The increase is partially driven by ten months of operations of the First McHenry locations in 2019, and includes $398,000 of amortization of the deposit intangible related to the acquisition.

Outlook

Blackhawk expects to grow by pursuing creditworthy and profitable business and consumer relationships in its Wisconsin and Illinois markets, emphasizing the value of its personal attention and service that remains unmatched by larger competitors. In addition to the organic growth opportunities, Blackhawk may also pursue growth through selective acquisition opportunities. Growth, combined with the Company's strong credit quality, is expected to lead to continued earnings improvement. Growth and earnings could, however, be tempered by such occurrences as uncertain economic conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory burden and the interest rate environment.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company's footprint stretches along the I-90 corridor from Janesville, Wisconsin to Elgin, Illinois and into the Northwest collar counties of the Chicagoland area. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin ratio and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as the 2019 acquisition-related expenses, nonrecurring securities gains and the impact such items have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018

(UNAUDITED)

December 31, December 31, Assets 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 12,320 $ 16,677 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 27,086 2,760 Total cash and cash equivalents 39,406 19,437 Equity securities at fair value 2,365 2,250 Securities available-for-sale 235,083 198,670 Loans held for sale 6,540 5,164 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 742 1,643 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $7,941 and $7,339 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 619,359 541,760 Premises and equipment, net 21,025 14,874 Goodwill 10,228 5,037 Core deposit intangible 2,227 - Mortgage servicing rights 3,106 2,969 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 11,118 10,812 Other assets 12,662 14,671 Total assets $ 963,861 $ 817,287 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 155,978 $ 121,024 Interest-bearing 673,631 564,615 Total deposits 829,609 685,639 Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018) 5,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 14,000 - Other borrowings 10,035 36,500 Other liabilities 7,738 5,701 Total liabilities 866,537 732,995 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,399,803 and 3,369,192 shares issued as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 33,989 33,478 Retained earnings 60,295 52,011 Treasury stock, 105,185 and 97,570 shares at cost as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (1,408 ) (1,204 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,414 (27 ) Total stockholders' equity 97,324 84,292 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 963,861 $ 817,287

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 32,449 $ 26,543 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 6,089 3,653 Tax-exempt 1,587 1,554 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 528 381 Total interest income 40,653 32,131 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 5,806 4,292 Interest on subordinated debentures and notes 248 233 Interest on senior secured term note 591 - Interest on other borrowings 324 135 Total interest expense 6,969 4,660 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 33,684 27,471 Provision for loan losses 2,010 1,180 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,674 26,291 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 3,715 3,188 Net gain on sale of loans 4,211 3,386 Net loan servicing income 369 691 Debit card interchange fees 3,402 2,716 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 1,171 46 Net other gains (losses) 89 (63 ) Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 306 299 Other 1,864 1,278 Total noninterest income 15,127 11,541 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 19,382 16,277 Occupancy and equipment 4,115 3,373 Data processing 3,574 1,665 Debit card processing and issuance 1,574 1,302 Advertising and marketing 450 598 Amortization of intangibles 398 - Professional fees 1,659 1,365 Office Supplies 405 357 Telephone 536 504 Other 2,520 2,290 Total noninterest expenses 34,613 27,731 Income before income taxes 12,188 10,101 Provision for income taxes 2,585 1,960 Net income $ 9,603 $ 8,141 Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 2.91 $ 2.47 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 2.91 2.47 Dividends Per Common Share 0.40 0.38 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.88 % 3.91 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 72.10 % 70.32 % Return on Assets 1.02 % 1.06 % Return on Common Equity 10.49 % 10.19 %

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 8,284 $ 8,580 $ 8,043 $ 7,542 $ 7,174 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 1,496 1,591 1,659 1,345 1,062 Tax-exempt 331 356 451 448 431 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 107 133 130 158 41 Total interest income 10,218 10,660 10,283 9,493 8,708 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 1,400 1,485 1,458 1,463 1,336 Interest on subordinated debentures and notes 58 61 65 65 62 Interest on senior secured term note 165 173 186 67 - Interest on other borrowings 24 97 98 105 89 Total interest expense 1,647 1,816 1,807 1,700 1,487 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 8,571 8,844 8,476 7,793 7,221 Provision for loan losses 980 580 180 270 150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,591 8,264 8,296 7,523 7,071 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 1,002 1,019 885 808 849 Net gain on sale of loans 1,257 1,333 1,040 581 886 Net loan servicing income 119 (91 ) 171 172 170 Debit card interchange fees 876 910 827 789 683 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale - 866 146 159 (19 ) Net other gains (losses) (87 ) 81 94 - - Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 75 74 74 83 73 Other 632 455 390 388 227 Total noninterest income 3,874 4,647 3,627 2,980 2,869 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,964 4,992 4,841 4,585 4,279 Occupancy and equipment 1,038 1,085 1,000 992 824 Data processing 520 657 571 1,827 425 Debit card processing and issuance 449 402 389 334 334 Advertising and marketing 101 100 142 108 176 Amortization of intangibles 119 119 119 40 - Professional fees 300 387 393 579 443 Office Supplies 118 112 89 86 91 Telephone 153 137 130 116 129 Other 730 505 701 584 605 Total noninterest expenses 8,492 8,496 8,375 9,251 7,306 Income before income taxes 2,973 4,415 3,548 1,252 2,634 Provision for income taxes 621 996 794 173 538 Net income $ 2,352 $ 3,419 $ 2,754 $ 1,079 $ 2,096 Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.71 $ 1.03 $ 0.83 $ 0.33 $ 0.64 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.71 1.03 0.83 0.33 0.64 Dividends Per Common Share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.83 % 3.93 % 3.88 % 3.92 % 3.91 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 67.25 % 67.19 % 69.77 % 86.07 % 71.37 % Return on Assets 0.97 % 1.40 % 1.15 % 0.50 % 1.05 % Return on Common Equity 9.60 % 14.25 % 12.54 % 5.12 % 10.13 %

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(UNAUDITED) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 12,320 $ 18,778 $ 17,364 $ 14,581 $ 16,677 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 27,086 22,478 16,442 35,862 2,760 Securities 237,448 232,165 256,262 270,665 200,920 Net loans/leases 625,899 640,576 616,925 583,350 546,924 Goodwill 10,228 10,228 10,183 10,183 5,037 Other assets 50,880 52,133 52,295 51,795 44,969 Total assets $ 963,861 $ 976,358 $ 969,471 $ 966,436 $ 817,287 Deposits $ 829,609 $ 843,703 $ 837,319 $ 854,505 $ 685,639 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 - Borrowings 10,035 10,042 13,992 - 36,500 Other liabilities 7,738 7,516 6,614 5,360 5,701 Stockholders' equity 97,324 95,942 92,391 87,416 84,292 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 963,861 $ 976,358 $ 969,471 $ 966,436 $ 817,287 ASSET QUALITY DATA (Amounts in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Non-accrual loans $ 10,642 $ 5,524 $ 3,712 $ 3,815 $ 2,312 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - 104 272 - 17 Troubled debt restructures - accruing 2,866 3,163 3,321 3,546 3,797 Total nonperforming loans $ 13,508 $ 8,791 $ 7,305 $ 7,361 $ 6,126 Other real estate owned 54 319 307 339 104 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,562 $ 9,110 $ 7,612 $ 7,700 $ 6,230 Total loans $ 633,840 $ 648,900 $ 624,674 $ 590,895 $ 554,263 Allowance for loan losses $ 7,941 $ 8,324 $ 7,749 $ 7,545 $ 7,339 $ 625,899 $ 640,576 $ 616,925 $ 583,350 $ 546,924 Nonperforming Assets to total Assets 1.41 % 0.93 % 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.76 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.13 % 1.35 % 1.17 % 1.25 % 1.11 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.32 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 58.8 % 94.7 % 106.1 % 102.5 % 119.8 % For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Beginning Balance $ 8,324 $ 7,749 $ 7,545 $ 7,339 $ 7,211 Provision 980 580 180 270 150 Loans charged off 1,463 52 11 102 76 Loan recoveries 100 47 35 38 54 Net charge-offs 1,363 5 (24 ) 64 22 Ending Balance $ 7,941 $ 8,324 $ 7,749 $ 7,545 $ 7,339

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

(Amounts in thousands)

(yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 23,058 $ 528 2.29 % $ 20,832 $ 381 1.83 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 193,954 6,089 3.14 % 132,422 3,653 2.76 % Tax-exempt investment securities 50,100 1,587 3.88 % 51,783 1,554 4.10 % Total Investment securities 244,054 7,676 3.29 % 184,205 5,207 3.13 % Loans 610,472 32,449 5.32 % 512,544 26,543 5.18 % Total Earning Assets $ 877,584 $ 40,653 4.67 % $ 717,581 $ 32,131 4.56 % Allowance for loan losses (7,778 ) (6,648 ) Cash and due from banks 15,765 17,373 Other assets 57,920 40,623 Total Assets $ 943,491 $ 768,929 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 254,228 $ 1,483 0.58 % $ 228,838 $ 1,141 0.50 % Savings and money market deposits 286,719 2,237 0.78 % 225,207 1,702 0.76 % Time deposits 116,814 2,086 1.79 % 95,939 1,449 1.51 % Total interest bearing deposits 657,761 5,806 0.88 % 549,984 4,292 0.78 % Subordinated debentures 5,155 248 4.81 % 5,155 233 4.51 % Borrowings 27,145 915 3.37 % 6,178 135 2.18 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 690,061 $ 6,969 1.01 % $ 561,317 $ 4,660 0.83 % Interest Rate Spread 3.66 % 3.73 % Noninterest checking accounts 155,936 123,516 Other liabilities 5,956 4,172 Total liabilities 851,953 689,005 Total Stockholders' equity 91,538 79,924 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 943,491 $ 768,929 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 33,684 3.88 % $ 27,471 3.91 %

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)

(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 20,557 $ 107 2.09 % $ 23,356 $ 133 2.26 % $ 7,554 $ 41 2.18 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 193,439 1,496 3.07 % 202,607 1,591 3.11 % 144,565 1,062 2.91 % Tax-exempt investment securities 40,513 331 4.16 % 43,558 356 4.10 % 56,653 431 3.86 % Total Investment securities 233,952 1,827 3.26 % 246,165 1,947 3.29 % 201,218 1,493 3.18 % Loans 642,399 8,284 5.12 % 633,215 8,580 5.38 % 535,659 7,174 5.31 % Total Earning Assets $ 896,908 $ 10,218 4.56 % $ 902,736 $ 10,660 4.73 % $ 744,431 $ 8,708 4.71 % Allowance for loan losses (8,154 ) (7,860 ) (7,277 ) Cash and due from banks 15,207 16,131 17,442 Other assets 59,337 59,817 39,495 Total Assets $ 963,298 $ 970,824 $ 794,091 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 255,516 $ 361 0.56 % $ 258,808 $ 399 0.61 % $ 220,536 $ 267 0.48 % Savings and money market deposits 294,580 513 0.69 % 295,746 547 0.73 % 232,669 559 0.95 % Time deposits 118,497 526 1.76 % 118,910 539 1.80 % 107,599 510 1.88 % Total interest bearing deposits 668,593 1,400 0.83 % 673,464 1,485 0.88 % 560,804 1,336 0.95 % Subordinated debentures and notes 5,155 58 4.45 % 5,155 61 4.70 % 5,155 62 4.76 % Borrowings 24,243 189 3.09 % 32,870 270 3.25 % 14,257 89 2.43 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 697,991 $ 1,647 0.94 % $ 711,489 $ 1,816 1.01 % $ 580,216 $ 1,487 1.02 % Interest Rate Spread 3.62 % 3.72 % 3.69 % Noninterest checking accounts 161,432 158,512 126,816 Other liabilities 6,641 5,603 4,956 Total liabilities 866,064 875,604 711,988 Total Stockholders' equity 97,234 95,220 82,103 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 963,298 $ 970,824 $ 794,091 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 8,571 3.83 % $ 8,844 3.93 % $ 7,221 3.91 %

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

