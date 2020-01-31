KraneShares Registers KWEB and KBA UCITS ETF's in Spain and Portugal and Enters Strategic Partnership with Silcarv

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, ("KraneShares"), a global asset management firm known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative China investment strategies, today announced the registration of KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF (Ticker: KWEB LN) and KraneShares MSCI China A-Share UCITS ETF (Ticker: KBA LN) in Spain and Portugal. In conjunction with the funds' registration KraneShares has entered a strategic partnership with Silcarv Consulting Limited, to provide client services and distribution to investors in Spain and Portugal.

"As investors in Spain and Portugal are breaking out China as an asset class within their portfolios, we believe KraneShares ETFs can offer differentiated exposure to China's capital markets," said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. "Through registering KWEB and KBA UCITS ETF's in these countries, investors can now obtain comprehensive exposure to China with localized client service from our partners at Silcarv."

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, the KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF1 (Ticker: KWEB LN) tracks the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, the same benchmark and strategy as KraneShares' flagship New York Stock Exchange-listed China internet ETF. KWEB captures the investable universe of publicly traded China-based companies whose primary business are in the Internet and Internet-related sectors. Key holdings include Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan Dianping, Baidu and JD.com.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, the KraneShares MSCI China A Share UCITS ETF (Ticker: KBA LN) tracks the MSCI China A Index which captures large and mid-cap equities listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges (A-shares). KraneShares has managed the same strategy through a New York Stock Exchange-listed ETF since 2014. KBA US has the longest track record for an MSCI-linked China A Share ETF in the United States1.

"Over the past few years we have seen increasing demand from investors in Spain and Portugal looking for a strategic passive investment in China. KraneShares has differentiated themselves through their innovative China-focused investment strategies. From our experience, we know these will be well-received by investors in Spain and Portugal," said José Carvalhinho, Director and Founder of Silcarv Consulting.

For more information visit kraneshares.eu or email europe@kraneshares.com.

About Silcarv Consulting Limited

Silcarv Consulting Limited, incorporated in England and Wales under the number 10512407, is an independent investment adviser. Silcarv Consulting Ltd is an appointed representative of Profin Partners Ltd which is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA - 774593).

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. The firm is focused on providing investors with strategies to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. KraneShares ETFs represent innovative, first to market strategies that have been developed based on the firm and its partners' deep knowledge of investing. These strategies allow investors to stay current on global market trends and provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is majority owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).



This information is being communicated by KraneShares, which is an appointed representative of DMS Capital Solutions UK Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom under the reference number 503325.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. The Funds are subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. Internet companies are subject to rapid changes in technology, worldwide competition, rapid obsolescence of products and services, loss of patent protections, evolving industry standards and frequent new product productions. Such changes may have an adverse impact on performance.

This material is for information only and does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any investment, or subscribe to any investment management or advisory service. You are accessing information which constitutes a financial promotion under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA").

Any investment, and investment activity or controlled activity, to which this information relates is available only to such persons and will be engaged in only with such persons. Persons that do not have professional experience should not rely or act upon this information unless they are persons to whom any of paragraphs (2)(a) to (d) of article 49 apply to whom distribution of this information may otherwise lawfully be made.

For additional fund documentation, please visit www.DMSGovernance.com.

1 Data from Morningstar as of 31/December/2019