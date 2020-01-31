Wirecard and HEYTEA, China's Most Popular Tea Brand, Launch Mobile App, Driving Digitalization and Improving the Customer Experience

- Wirecard is providing seamless payment options to customers across all stores in Singapore and Hong Kong via the new mobile app, HEYTEA GO

- Established in 2012, the Chinese tea chain has opened more than 400 stores in over 37 cities in China and abroad

- The new mobile app reduces in-store wait times and improves operational efficiency

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, has won HEYTEA, China's most popular tea brand, as a new client in South-East Asia. As part of the collaboration, Wirecard provides seamless payment solutions to customers in all stores in Singapore and Hong Kong via HEYTEA GO, a newly launched mobile app which allows users to order and pay online without waiting in stores. Founded in China in 2012, the tea chain now manages more than 400 stores in over 37 cities in China and abroad.

Since 2012, HEYTEA has been committed to serving the finest tea drinks made with originality and ingenuity. To keep pace with digital transformation, the company incorporates technology to enhance its operations. The HEYTEA GO app allows customers to skip queues by placing and paying for their orders before visiting the store. The app also shows an estimated wait time and sends push notifications to customers when their drinks are ready for collection. By integrating Wirecard's payment technology, both customers and the retailer benefit from enhanced operational efficiency and improved customer experiences.

Kiki Zhou, Public Relations Manager at HEYTEA said, "In today's digital world, we find it essential to incorporate technology in our operations and keep pace with customers' preferences and expectations. In cooperation with Wirecard, we launched HEYTEA GO to improve customer experience where users can customize, order and pay for their drinks in a quick and seamless manner. We're delighted to partner with Wirecard as we continue to expand our brand across Asia."

Alson Lau, Head of Business Development APAC at Wirecard, added, "We're excited to collaborate with HEYTEA to enable cashless payments for customers in Singapore and Hong Kong. The launch of HEYTEA GO supports the growing trend of online-to-offline integration, and by integrating our payment technologies, we can provide more options to tech savvy customers while improving efficiencies for both customers and the retailer. We look forward to deepening our partnership with HEYTEA."

With Wirecard's payment technology, HEYTEA customers can now pay for their purchases using their credit card via the HEYTEA GO app. HEYTEA GO currently has a registered user base of more than 10 million worldwide and generates half of the total orders, with the average monthly re-purchasing rate tripling.

