Early Equity Plc - Issue of Equity

31 January 2020

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity

Early Equity Plc (NEX: EEQP), is pleased to announce that the Company has raised an additional £113,424.00 by way of subscription for 17,449,846 new ordinary shares of 0.1p at a price of 0.65p per shares (the "Subscription Price").

The proceeds of the subscription will be used to provide the Company with additional working capital.

The 17,449,846 new ordinary shares will be admitted to trading on NEW Exchange Growth Market, on 31 January 2020.

Following the issue of the new shares above, Early Equity has a total of 836,836,848 ordinary shares of 0.1p in issue carrying voting rights.

The above figure of 836,836,848 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of Early Equity Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 7830 182501

