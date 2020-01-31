Change in the Number of Shares and Votes in Q-linea AB

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) ("Q-linea" or "the Company"), today announced that the number of shares and votes in Q-linea has increased during the month of January due to subscription of new shares on exercise of warrants to ensure delivery of shares within the framework of the employee stock option programme that was resolved by the annual general meeting 2011. A total of 102,560 shares and votes have been added.

At 31 January 2020, which is the last trading day in January, the number of shares and votes in the Company amounts to 23,337,947. All shares are ordinary shares.

This information is information that Q-linea AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 31 January 2020 at 08.30 AM CET



Q-linea is an innovative research, development and manufacturing company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Q-linea's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com .

