Jurchen Technology's response to traditional solar module racking, the PEG, reduces the racking material needed, while cost-effectively simplifying the installation process and maximizing land utilization. In an effort to simplify the solar installation process, Jurchen Technology has developed the PEG racking system: a racking system comprised of hot-tip galvanized steel bars with ground and top plates, on which the PV modules are installed. First installed globally in 2017, the PEG system was recently introduced to the U.S. market, following UL certification granted in mid-2019. The system ...

