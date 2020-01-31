Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2020) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Benchmark") (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) - is pleased to report drilling success at the Cliff Creek South Zone which extends the Cliff Creek Resource Area to more than 1 kilometre along strike. Intersections include along-strike and down-dip extension of both broad bulk-tonnage and high-grade mineralization. Drill hole 19CCDD010 intersected 1.16 g/t gold and 22.24 g/t silver or 1.44 g/t AuEq across 102.00 metres core length, including 6.28 g/t gold and 60.42 g/t silver or 7.04 g/t AuEq across 8.02 metres core length. The Lawyers Project is situated in the Stikine Terrane of northern British Columbia, Canada, and falls within the prolific, mineral endowed 'Golden Horseshoe'.

John Williamson, CEO commented, "The Cliff Creek South zone is providing the grade, consistency, and continuity of gold and silver mineralization that we have also recognized at the main Cliff Creek zone. This new zone will be a focus of 2020 expansion and definition drilling."

The Cliff Creek South (CCS) Zone lies approximately 1 kilometre south of the Cliff Creek resource area, within the same structural corridor that is coincident with a major NW trending magnetic anomaly (Figure 1). Benchmark's first drill program at CCS intersected intense alteration, multi-phase veining, and several re-activated fault zones, over intervals up to 140 metres in core length. Seven out of the eight drill holes in the CCS area intersected significant mineralization (Table 1), which remains open along strike and at depth. The alteration, veining and structure at CCS is similar to the Cliff Creek resource area, where we see multiple mineralized zones occurring subparallel to the major mineralized NW trending fault. These similarities suggest that CCS has potential for additional parallel lodes, which will be a focus for 2020 exploration.

Table #1 -2019 Cliff Creek South Drill Results.

Hole From (m) To (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) *AuEq (g/t) Interval** 19CCDD009 125.00 236.00 0.55 18.04 0.77 111.00 including 157.00 175.00 1.18 77.61 2.15 18.00 including 159.00 160.00 9.20 243.00 12.24 1.00 and 173.00 174.00 5.16 637.00 13.12 1.00 19CCDD010 228.00 330.00 1.16 22.24 1.44 102.00 268.98 277.00 6.28 60.42 7.04 8.02 268.98 271.30 10.80 151.37 12.69 2.32 19CCDD011 198.00 211.48 1.06 5.01 1.12 13.48 including 204.00 208.00 3.57 16.90 3.78 4.00 19CCDD012 144.00 168.00 0.70 9.97 0.83 24.00 19CCDD013 150.00 200.00 0.36 4.05 0.41 50.00 19CCDD014 257.00 275.29 0.86 15.05 1.04 18.29 Including 272.00 275.29 1.96 23.97 2.26 3.29 19CCDD015 105.00 124.60 1.47 11.10 1.61 19.60 including 109.00 111.10 7.03 22.85 7.32 2.10 173.00 182.00 1.52 15.38 1.71 9.00 including 181.00 182.00 7.67 52.70 8.33 1.00 19CCDD008 No significant results

*using an 80 to1 ratio of silver to gold $/oz**Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 80 to 90% of core length.





Figure 1: Plan view map of CC and CCS with drillholes and magnetics



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/51967_8a59f6df5400e88a_001full.jpg









Figure 2: Cross-section of 19CCDD010



To view an enhanced version Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/51967_8a59f6df5400e88a_002full.jpg





Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne,

P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Williamson"

John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jim Greig

Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com

Telephone: +1 604 260 6977

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51967