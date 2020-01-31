Anzeige
Freitag, 31.01.2020

WKN: 675534 ISIN: GB0030432735 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
PR Newswire
31.01.2020 | 09:28
Formation Group Plc - Board Changes

PR Newswire

London, January 31

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

31 January 2020

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Company')

Board Changes

Formation is pleased to announce that Sean O'Brien and Andrew Bennett have today been appointed as Directors of the Company.

Sean O'Brien, aged 44, has many years' experience in the building industry and has been with Formation since 2014. Sean has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company, responsible for construction, with principal oversight of the Company's property development activities, including at the Irish sites into which Formation invested in December 2019.

Andrew Bennett, aged 50, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Formation. Andrew is a Chartered Accountant with more than 25 years' experience in financial services in Jersey including over six years as a director of Nordic Capital. He is currently CFO of the Jersey based real estate developer, Columbia Group, which includes Zandra Holdings Limited, owner of 89.99% of Formation's issued share capital. Andrew is also a non-executive Director of Rutherford Health plc, a company in which Formation has an equity interest of approximately 2%.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc
Noel O'Carroll - Director		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0934

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Sean O'Brien or Andrew Bennett which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

SEAN O'BRIEN
Current DirectorshipsPast Directorships
Formation Design & Build LtdFulham Property Development Ltd
Formation Homes (No3) Ltd
Formation (M&E) Limited
Formation Homes Ireland Ltd
Pottery Mews Freehold Limited
ANDREW BENNETT
Current DirectorshipsPast Directorships
Rutherford Health plc
