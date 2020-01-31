Formation Group Plc - Board Changes

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

31 January 2020

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Company')

Board Changes

Formation is pleased to announce that Sean O'Brien and Andrew Bennett have today been appointed as Directors of the Company.

Sean O'Brien, aged 44, has many years' experience in the building industry and has been with Formation since 2014. Sean has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company, responsible for construction, with principal oversight of the Company's property development activities, including at the Irish sites into which Formation invested in December 2019.

Andrew Bennett, aged 50, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Formation. Andrew is a Chartered Accountant with more than 25 years' experience in financial services in Jersey including over six years as a director of Nordic Capital. He is currently CFO of the Jersey based real estate developer, Columbia Group, which includes Zandra Holdings Limited, owner of 89.99% of Formation's issued share capital. Andrew is also a non-executive Director of Rutherford Health plc, a company in which Formation has an equity interest of approximately 2%.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc

Noel O'Carroll - Director Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0934

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Sean O'Brien or Andrew Bennett which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.