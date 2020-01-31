EQS Group-News: Echo Partners AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision Echo Partners AG: ECHO Partners strengthens its leadership team to scale to an institutional asset management platform 2020-01-31 / 09:00 *ECHO Partners strengthens its leadership team to scale to an institutional asset management platform * Wollerau, 31 January 2020 - ECHO Partners AG ("ECHO Partners") announced today important leadership additions to its team. These changes will pave the way for ECHO Partners to further enhance its organizational and management foundation to scale to an institutional asset management platform. *Dr. Manuel Bauer as newly elected Chairman* ECHO Partners has elected Dr. Manuel Bauer as its new independent, non-executive Chairman. In his new role he will oversee organizational board matters, including compliance, risk management and other essential supervisory functions. Dr. Manuel Bauer has more than 20 years of experience in the global financial services and asset management industry. He served for 10 years as an executive in different functions at Morgan Stanley London and Zurich including head of financial institutions and asset management for Switzerland and deputy head of Investment Banking Switzerland. Between 2013 and 2018, he also led the Corporate Finance Group at Partners Group as Managing Director. In addition, he has experience as board member and head of the audit committee of the Hoval Group and is a lecturer at the University of Applied Science of Lucerne. *Alessandro Delorenzi as new Head of Legal and Compliance / Promotion of COO Marius Steininger to Head of Risk Management* As of 1 March 2020, Alessandro Delorenzi will join ECHO Partners as the newly appointed Head of Legal and Compliance. He will be responsible for all legal tasks within ECHO Partners and more importantly lead the newly installed compliance division at ECHO Partners. Alessandro Delorenzi has been recently serving as legal counsel for Allianz Switzerland and previously as senior consultant in the legal department of Deloitte and Credit Suisse respectively. In his previous functions, he accumulated strong experience in setting up and reviewing Alternative Investment Funds and had frequent interaction with regulators such as the FINMA. He was admitted to the bar in canton Zurich. The two new leadership appointments are in addition to the promotion of our COO, Marius Steininger, to his additional function as Head of Risk Management. *Two new fund strategies planned* ECHO Partners is currently preparing to roll out two new fund strategies building on its first closed value add hospitality fund (ECHO Fund I) and will be launching such in the next two quarters. *Contact* ECHO Partners AG Contact: investors@echopartners.fund Dr. Roland Rausch Telefon: +41794424886 www.echopartners.fund [1] *About ECHO Partners AG* ECHO Partners AG ("ECHO Partners"), based in Wollerau, Switzerland, invests in hotels, which are located in leading Continental European tourist destinations, such as Vienna, Amsterdam or Budapest and relies on long-term tourism trends. We are identifying and purchasing hotels with a purchase price in the EUR 10-150MM range and a target acquisition yield at or above 5%. The ECHO Fund I is the first investment fund of ECHO Partners to implement this strategy with AuM of EUR 152 million. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QPAKMJELFJ [2] Document title: ECHO - News - Organizational Changes 31012020 End of Corporate News 964257 2020-01-31 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b484db5c4a4a598a29b9b0837a0309a2&application_id=964257&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5f7e2f70243de1493e1baff58568fcc3&application_id=964257&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)