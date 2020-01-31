The share capital of Orphazyme A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 3 February 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060910917 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Orphazyme --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 19,984,799 shares (DKK 19,984,799) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 20,650 shares (DKK 20,650) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 20,005,449 shares (DKK 20,005,449) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORPHA --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145804 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=754351