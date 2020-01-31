Fastbase Inc. 2020 - Further Advances into AI and Data Driven Marketing Automation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / Fastbase Inc (OTC:FBSE) announces the issuance of the following press release from its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rasmus Refer.

The purpose of this letter is to highlight areas of progress in our 2019 business strategy and share with you our plans for 2020. I must remind you that we will only disclose those developments that are not considered confidential and non-public information.

2019 has been a truly amazing year at Fastbase Inc as it was the year we went public on the OTC Exchange. We are now in the process of uplisting to the OTCQB which is targeted for Q1 2020.

To those original shareholders and all the new shareholders we have gained since going public, I wanted to thank you for your support and patience as we continue to execute our vision in becoming the world's leading data driven analytics company, revolutionizing marketing intelligence by turning anonymous website visitors into users, profiles and detailed contact information.

In 2020 many markets will be showing signs of volatility and we would like to instil confidence in those of you who are supporting our vision, we remain committed to being at the forefront of Industries 4.0 and we are positioned for change. In 2019, we doubled down on the hard work of building a strategic, operational and technical foundation able to adapt whilst steering the company to maximize customer, financial, and shareholder value. Our team has continued to execute this vision and accomplished the following key milestones that we feel are imperative in delivering long term shareholder value:

February 2019: Google Ads Tool released which allows businesses to Identify leads in real-time

August 2019: Engaged Maxim Group LLC to provide general financial advisory and investment banking services

August 2019: E*Trading available for Fastbase Inc. Shares

September 2019: Fastbase Inc. (FBSE) starts trading on the OTC exchange in New York

September 2019: sales office open in United Kingdom

October 2019: Beta launch of MailAds - adding automation to the marketing lead generation process

November 2019: unveiled a totally new concept application Leads Navigator to revolutionise B2B lead generation

December 2019: A massive marketing campaign results in adding new accounts and converting WebLeads accounts to Premium

December 2019: Fastbase Inc. reach 1.1 million domains from 130 countries and more than 10 billion web visitors get analysed per month

Entering 2020, I wanted to provide some insight into where we see our assets and the company in the New Year.

A new Release of the new improved WebLeads 5.0 extension to Google Analytics with powerful new features including much more historical data (five years) is on track for release Q1

In Q1 February the Google Ads Custom match using intelligent data from Fastbase will be launched in beta

Q1 February: Emailfinder version 2.0 release

Our Board of Directors is being extended with an accomplished, highly experienced, industry professional

Several enhanced subscription offerings for Agencies and White Label requests will be added to the sales model

March 2020: InMarket Leads official launch

Ex-Googler joins as CEO to Fastbase board of Directors

In April 2020 we will open our Data Division Office in Düsseldorf to expand sales and the development of "intelligent data-supply" for the European market

A new revolutionary web analytics script will be launched in May and submitted as global patent application

In August 2020 we will open an office in California

According to Gartner's Top 10 Trends in Digital Commerce "Given the large amounts of data processed by digital commerce platforms and the transient window of opportunity to convert shoppers, customer analytics plays a critical role in digital commerce." In Forrester's 2020 predictions they point out "enterprise data strategy continues to be a top initiative for executives. It's critical in unlocking a firm's digital transformation - and necessary to take advantage of AI and machine learning. 2020 will be a wake-up year for many firms". With Fastbase Inc at the forefront of change.

Fastbase will continue our investment in R & D and make further advances into AI and data driven marketing automation.

Our Operations team has been working relentlessly to deliver enhanced revenue from new signups and end-of-trial conversions to Premium and Professional subscriptions. Our Sales team has a pipeline of Google partners that we intend to recruit to our "Agency' offering which includes inMarket reports and additional contact details for the larger professional marketing agencies.

For those of you that have contacted me or the IR department with questions regarding the details of the OTCQB uplist, I ask that you take into consideration as a listed company we are bound to release Fastbase Inc's information to our shareholders and the public at the same time. As you can respect and understand, we are not permitted to disclose any details to individuals that are not already widely disseminated in the public domain.

Rest assured that behind the scenes we are currently progressing with the OTCQB uplisting with a target close end of Q1 2020. In Q1 we aim to have all financials prepared and audited (a requirement for the OTCQB uplisting). We also will be doing a S1 filing in compliance with SEC reporting making the company more transparent with investors.

There will be a comprehensive information package, as well as a detailed circular highlighting and informing you of the full benefits. We remain confident that uplisting to the OTCQB is in the best interest of the company and shareholders and a step towards uplisting to NASDAQ.

In the short time frame since being a publicly traded company, we have made significant progress in achieving goals and milestones for our shareholders. Some delivered on schedule, some delivered slightly behind schedule, but our dedication to this organization and vision will continue as we seek to establish ourselves as the leader of data driven analytics and marketing intelligence. We believe that the current market conditions are optimal for the company's execution and vision. We remain confident that by continuing our relentless dedication to building the company, generating earnings and operating in a disciplined and appropriately governed manner, that we will deliver long-term value to our shareholders.

Thank you for your support of our company in 2019. We look forward to 2020 being an outstanding year for our company and vision. On behalf of Fastbase Inc, we would like to wish all our shareholders and partners health, happiness & wealth for you and your loved ones in 2020.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Delaware/Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses, and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase Webleads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. Webleads standard package is a free Google Analytics add-on that provides a company's visitor information for the past 90 days with all data available for download to CSV and Excel formats. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 12 months. Fastbase analyzes over 8-10 billion website visitors each month from over 1,000,000 companies and top brands around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." These statements also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage, and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

